|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 30
|
Aye, fucking marvellous. Tariffs on everything. well done Boris.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 30
|
We? We didn't pay it did we? They taxed us and paid from that. Not we'll get hammered on everything and still pay more tax. Beyond gullible some of you lot.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
There will be plenty of strident brexiteer wailing when Boris capitulates at the last minute. There was never a good deal for the UK to be had, just a deal that has us largely following EU rules but not influencing them, or no deal.
No deal will cost people jobs and make us all poorer. Business and politics won't let that bappen. If the current govt think they can't face up the climbdown and no deal happens, it will be a short term crisis as we will end up begging to rejoin in ten years, and will only be allowed back in on their terms, euro and everything. The whole thing being a great humiliating folly.
Dry your eyes mate
What if its the EU that crumbles? With its second biggest financial contributior leaving while its debts mount up. Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece unable to separate from the interest rates set by Germany and France will require bail out after bail out.
The Euro will inevitably devalue, while the ECB prints billions of European to keep its poorer nations happy.
All the while the millions of Africans being shipped into the EU via the Mediterranean are pushing social and health services to the brink of collapse.
Countries that refuse to take immigrants lile Poland and Hungary will veto budget after budget while the radical left who infest the EU insist on mass immigration.
And all this before the tariffs are imposed on millions of EU products which could totally decimate many industries in the EU.
Actually, being separated from that shit show might not be a bad thing at all.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itchy_ring
|
Some short term pain for long term gain. I'll happily sacrifice some coin for the benefit of my kids and grandkids.
Who will now lose the right of freedom of movement, to live in and work in 30 other countries.
So no Americans live and work in Europe then?
Generally well qualified grads.
There are downsides to Brexit and for most of us it means we will only be able to spend 90 days out of 180 in most of the EU as it stands. Said on here before deffo an issue for me as I was planning on spending up to 7 -8 months in a year in Spain in the near future and there are loads of hard working Teessiders I know who are in a similar position with apartment and houses overseas that they plan to retire to at some point.
Hopefully the Spanish etc will make their own arrangements with the UK in the future as I think they are allowed to but there's no guarantee.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Some short term pain for long term gain. I'll happily sacrifice some coin for the benefit of my kids and grandkids.
Who will now lose the right of freedom of movement, to live in and work in 30 other countries.
So no Americans live and work in Europe then?
Generally well qualified grads.
There are downsides to Brexit and for most of us it means we will only be able to spend 90 days out of 180 in most of the EU as it stands. Said on here before deffo an issue for me as I was planning on spending up to 7 -8 months in a year in Spain in the near future and there are loads of hard working Teessiders I know who are in a similar position with apartment and houses overseas that they plan to retire to at some point.
Hopefully the Spanish etc will make their own arrangements with the UK in the future as I think they are allowed to but there's no guarantee.
90 days out of 180 is without a visa, if you want to stay longer just get a visa, no big deal.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|