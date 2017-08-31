Itchy_ring

Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:01:50 PM » Deserves a kick in the nuts for not telling them to fuck off a year ago and then organising a no deal properly but as he struggles to organise dressing himself in the mornings I guess this is as good as it was ever going to be

Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:44:57 PM »



And I haven't even mentioned the fact we can do anything we want without the EU backheeling our decisions.



We've got our country back at last!



Some short term pain for long term gain. I'll happily sacrifice some coin for the benefit of my kids and grandkids.And I haven't even mentioned the fact we can do anything we want without the EU backheeling our decisions.We've got our country back at last!

Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:25:08 PM » Let's wait and see if Turkey keep the tensions up with greece. No love lost their especially when there's o & g monies at stake. You think the great EU army will step in....not a chance in hell. The Italian's will cower, the French will bluster and the germans ain't got an army. Well we will tell em to fuck right off. In fact t we should be pulling the 300 troops out of Mali as its a French led operation and they ain't got the chinooks to move the troops.

Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:12:32 PM » Its possible that the EU Gangsters have misread Boris. I suspect their plan was always to go right down to the wire ,and expect Johnson to accede to their demands ,in fear of the No Deal. However,this has never been about trade. Its about national sovereignty,something these Euro Shysters cannot even conceive. The vast majority of the country can now see the EU for what it is, a collection of empire building bullying bureaucrats.

Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #33 on: Today at 09:19:19 AM » There will be plenty of strident brexiteer wailing when Boris capitulates at the last minute. There was never a good deal for the UK to be had, just a deal that has us largely following EU rules but not influencing them, or no deal.



No deal will cost people jobs and make us all poorer. Business and politics won't let that bappen. If the current govt think they can't face up the climbdown and no deal happens, it will be a short term crisis as we will end up begging to rejoin in ten years, and will only be allowed back in on their terms, euro and everything. The whole thing being a great humiliating folly.

Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #34 on: Today at 09:21:11 AM »



The EU are a Bunch of Shit cunts.



The biggest disgrace is that it's taken 4 years to get to this point. They should have been fucked off after 6 months.The EU are a Bunch of Shit cunts.Media are in overdrive now. "Oh....yeah won't be able to go abroad after Jan 1st". Oh fuck off. Can you really see places like Spain & Portugal doing something that would ban UK tourists? Their economies will collapse without out £££. They will just override anything the EU come out with.

Have three Sids ya big wet flannel



Have three Sids ya big wet flannel Logged

Dry your eyes mate







What if its the EU that crumbles? With its second biggest financial contributior leaving while its debts mount up. Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece unable to separate from the interest rates set by Germany and France will require bail out after bail out.

The Euro will inevitably devalue, while the ECB prints billions of European to keep its poorer nations happy.



All the while the millions of Africans being shipped into the EU via the Mediterranean are pushing social and health services to the brink of collapse.



Countries that refuse to take immigrants lile Poland and Hungary will veto budget after budget while the radical left who infest the EU insist on mass immigration.



And all this before the tariffs are imposed on millions of EU products which could totally decimate many industries in the EU.



Actually, being separated from that shit show might not be a bad thing at all.





What if its the EU that crumbles? With its second biggest financial contributior leaving while its debts mount up. Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece unable to separate from the interest rates set by Germany and France will require bail out after bail out.The Euro will inevitably devalue, while the ECB prints billions of European to keep its poorer nations happy.All the while the millions of Africans being shipped into the EU via the Mediterranean are pushing social and health services to the brink of collapse.Countries that refuse to take immigrants lile Poland and Hungary will veto budget after budget while the radical left who infest the EU insist on mass immigration.And all this before the tariffs are imposed on millions of EU products which could totally decimate many industries in the EU.Actually, being separated from that shit show might not be a bad thing at all.





Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #40 on: Today at 11:40:28 AM »





Generally well qualified grads.



There are downsides to Brexit and for most of us it means we will only be able to spend 90 days out of 180 in most of the EU as it stands. Said on here before deffo an issue for me as I was planning on spending up to 7 -8 months in a year in Spain in the near future and there are loads of hard working Teessiders I know who are in a similar position with apartment and houses overseas that they plan to retire to at some point.



Generally well qualified grads.There are downsides to Brexit and for most of us it means we will only be able to spend 90 days out of 180 in most of the EU as it stands. Said on here before deffo an issue for me as I was planning on spending up to 7 -8 months in a year in Spain in the near future and there are loads of hard working Teessiders I know who are in a similar position with apartment and houses overseas that they plan to retire to at some point.Hopefully the Spanish etc will make their own arrangements with the UK in the future as I think they are allowed to but there's no guarantee.

Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #42 on: Today at 11:55:25 AM »





90 days out of 180 is without a visa, if you want to stay longer just get a visa, no big deal.