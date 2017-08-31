Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of  (Read 682 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Yesterday at 07:16:33 PM »
.......for he's a jolly good fellow if he manages to take us out of Europe with a no deal.

What a man!

 :mido:
Mickgaz
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:40:03 PM »
 :like: :nige:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:01:50 PM »
Deserves a kick in the nuts for not telling them to fuck off a year ago and then organising a no deal properly but as he struggles to organise dressing himself in the mornings I guess this is as good as it was ever going to be
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:14:19 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:01:50 PM
Deserves a kick in the nuts

For being a lying piece of shit who's destroying our country at the behest of his rich mates.
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:18:54 PM »
The only people destroying the country is our soft arse media cunts and cunts like you.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:19:22 PM »
Aye, fucking marvellous. Tariffs on everything. well done Boris.
kippers
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:25:39 PM »
For now. 

Or would you prefer the eu bumming us forever?
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:37:58 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 08:19:22 PM
Aye, fucking marvellous. Tariffs on everything. well done Boris.


Oh yes, like the £14 billion yearly tariff we paid to be a EU member.
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 30


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:40:41 PM »
We? We didn't pay it did we? They taxed us and paid from that. Not we'll get hammered on everything and still pay more tax. Beyond gullible some of you lot.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:43:18 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 08:40:41 PM
We? We didn't pay it did we? They taxed us and paid from that. Not we'll get hammered on everything and still pay more tax. Beyond gullible some of you lot.

And what do you think happens to the tariffs?
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:44:57 PM »
Some short term pain for long term gain. I'll happily sacrifice some coin for the benefit of my kids and grandkids.

And I haven't even mentioned the fact we can do anything we want without the EU backheeling our decisions.

We've got our country back at last!

 :mido:
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:53:10 PM »






Have 3 Sids, BoJo 
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:57:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:53:10 PM






Have 3 Sids, BoJo 

Exactly. He has played an absolute blinder!

 :homer:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:05:48 PM »
Oh dear the Remoaners are sounding a bit glum.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:06:42 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:44:57 PM
Some short term pain for long term gain. I'll happily sacrifice some coin for the benefit of my kids and grandkids.

 :mido:

Who will now lose the right of freedom of movement, to live in and work in 30 other countries.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:08:09 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 09:06:42 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:44:57 PM
Some short term pain for long term gain. I'll happily sacrifice some coin for the benefit of my kids and grandkids.

 :mido:

Who will now lose the right of freedom of movement, to live in and work in 30 other countries.

Aye, because the vast majority of kids do that don't they?
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:10:37 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 09:08:09 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 09:06:42 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:44:57 PM
Some short term pain for long term gain. I'll happily sacrifice some coin for the benefit of my kids and grandkids.

 :mido:

Who will now lose the right of freedom of movement, to live in and work in 30 other countries.

Aye, because the vast majority of kids do that don't they?



Kids grow up you know 





Well, most do...  mcl mcl jc jc
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:14:40 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:05:48 PM
Oh dear the Remoaners are sounding a bit glum.

Again.....

Heres something they could do with listening to

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVVTZgwYwVo&feature=emb_logo

 :like:
Micksgrill
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:25:08 PM »
Let's  wait and see if Turkey keep the tensions up with greece. No love lost their especially when there's o & g monies at stake.  You think  the great EU army will step in....not a chance in hell. The Italian's will cower, the French will bluster and the germans ain't got an army.  Well we will tell em to fuck right off. In fact t we should be pulling the 300 troops out of Mali as its a French led operation and they ain't got the chinooks to move the troops.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:36:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:10:37 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 09:08:09 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 09:06:42 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:44:57 PM
Some short term pain for long term gain. I'll happily sacrifice some coin for the benefit of my kids and grandkids.

 :mido:

Who will now lose the right of freedom of movement, to live in and work in 30 other countries.

Aye, because the vast majority of kids do that don't they?



Kids grow up you know 





Well, most do...  mcl mcl jc jc

 mick

Name one.  monkey
Bill Buxton
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:12:32 PM »
Its possible that the EU Gangsters have misread Boris. I suspect their plan was always to go right down to the wire ,and expect Johnson to accede to their demands ,in fear of the No Deal. However,this has never been about trade. Its about national sovereignty,something these Euro Shysters cannot even conceive. The vast majority of the country can now see the EU for what it is, a collection of empire building bullying bureaucrats.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:14:43 PM »
This may yet be another tool before a climb down by us.. no one can seriously want no deal. People saying that would be great are clearly on either a wind up, or spice.
Oldfield
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 09:06:42 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:44:57 PM
Some short term pain for long term gain. I'll happily sacrifice some coin for the benefit of my kids and grandkids.

 :mido:

Who will now lose the right of freedom of movement, to live in and work in 30 other countries.

You are a 50 year old bar keep in the city of London and an ex theatre light switch operator.

You would have had a better life staying on Teesside and working in COOP. Frodo you aint....
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:19:46 PM »
Or they are used to doing international trade outside the EU regularly and don't have a problem?
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:18:49 AM »
NO DEAL 👍
NO DEAL 👍
NO DEAL 👍

🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:24:40 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:14:43 PM
This may yet be another tool before a climb down by us.. no one can seriously want no deal. People saying that would be great are clearly on either a wind up, or spice.





ON NEITHER DOGS KNOB.....


IF YOU DON'T LIKE IT   :redcard:


FUCK OFF AND GO AND LIVE IN AN EU COUNTRY   mcl


WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THESE MEDDLING CUNTS   


THE CHICKENS HAVE FINALLY COME HOME TO ROOST   :mido: :homer: :pope2: :alastair: :bc:


 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:56:59 AM »
brinkmanship.

Should have been in this positions 12 months ago
Pile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:57:29 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 08:19:22 PM
Aye, fucking marvellous. Tariffs on everything. well done Boris.
What about goods/food we import from outside the EU which will no longer have EU taxes added and will become cheaper?
Pile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:58:21 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:56:59 AM
brinkmanship.

Should have been in this positions 12 months ago
Our media and turncoat MPs are to blame, theyve done the EUs bargaining for them.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:09:08 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:58:21 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:56:59 AM
brinkmanship.

Should have been in this positions 12 months ago
Our media and turncoat MPs are to blame, theyve done the EUs bargaining for them.
Agree ... including our remoaners
hep21

« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:29:37 AM »
According to the EU all the fish in the English Channel belong to them, but the immigrants found there belong to us!!

 :ukfist:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:57:18 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:24:40 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:14:43 PM
This may yet be another tool before a climb down by us.. no one can seriously want no deal. People saying that would be great are clearly on either a wind up, or spice.





ON NEITHER DOGS KNOB.....


IF YOU DON'T LIKE IT   :redcard:


FUCK OFF AND GO AND LIVE IN AN EU COUNTRY   mcl


WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THESE MEDDLING CUNTS   


THE CHICKENS HAVE FINALLY COME HOME TO ROOST   :mido: :homer: :pope2: :alastair: :bc:


 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:

I may do that. Scotland is great.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:59:40 AM »
Plenty of salty remoaners on here 

MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:19:19 AM »
There will be plenty of strident brexiteer wailing when Boris capitulates at the last minute. There was never a good deal for the UK to be had, just a deal that has us largely following EU rules but not influencing them, or no deal.

No deal will cost people jobs and make us all poorer. Business and politics won't let that bappen.  If the current govt think they can't face up the climbdown and no deal happens, it will be a short term crisis as we will end up begging to rejoin in ten years, and will only be allowed back in on their terms, euro and everything. The whole thing being a great humiliating folly.
Bernie
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:21:11 AM »
The biggest disgrace is that it's taken 4 years to get to this point. They should have been fucked off after 6 months.

The EU are a Bunch of Shit cunts.

Media are in overdrive now. "Oh....yeah won't be able to go abroad after Jan 1st". Oh fuck off. Can you really see places like Spain & Portugal doing something that would ban UK tourists? Their economies will collapse without out £££. They will just override anything the EU come out with.  :like:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:23:02 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:19:19 AM
There will be plenty of strident brexiteer wailing when Boris capitulates at the last minute. There was never a good deal for the UK to be had, just a deal that has us largely following EU rules but not influencing them, or no deal.

No deal will cost people jobs and make us all poorer. Business and politics won't let that bappen.  If the current govt think they can't face up the climbdown and no deal happens, it will be a short term crisis as we will end up begging to rejoin in ten years, and will only be allowed back in on their terms, euro and everything. The whole thing being a great humiliating folly.

Have three Sids ya big wet flannel

 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:38:15 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:19:19 AM
There will be plenty of strident brexiteer wailing when Boris capitulates at the last minute. There was never a good deal for the UK to be had, just a deal that has us largely following EU rules but not influencing them, or no deal.

No deal will cost people jobs and make us all poorer. Business and politics won't let that bappen.  If the current govt think they can't face up the climbdown and no deal happens, it will be a short term crisis as we will end up begging to rejoin in ten years, and will only be allowed back in on their terms, euro and everything. The whole thing being a great humiliating folly.

Dry your eyes mate

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

What if its the EU that crumbles? With its second biggest financial contributior leaving while its debts mount up. Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece unable to separate from the interest rates set by Germany and France will require bail out after bail out.
The Euro will inevitably devalue, while the ECB prints billions of European to keep its poorer nations happy.

All the while the millions of Africans being shipped into the EU via the Mediterranean are pushing social and health services to the brink of collapse.

Countries that refuse to take immigrants lile Poland and Hungary will veto budget after budget while the radical left who infest the EU insist on mass immigration.

And all this before the tariffs are imposed on millions of EU products which could totally decimate many industries in the EU.

Actually, being separated from that shit show might not be a bad thing at all.


Wee_Willie
« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:34:57 AM »
Surprised the lefty remoaners are concerned about the economy given their stance to wreck it in this overhyped political-demic
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:54:19 AM »
They tend to think one dimensionally as well.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #39 on: Today at 11:11:49 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 09:06:42 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:44:57 PM
Some short term pain for long term gain. I'll happily sacrifice some coin for the benefit of my kids and grandkids.

 :mido:

Who will now lose the right of freedom of movement, to live in and work in 30 other countries.

So no Americans live and work in Europe then?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:40:28 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:11:49 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 09:06:42 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:44:57 PM
Some short term pain for long term gain. I'll happily sacrifice some coin for the benefit of my kids and grandkids.

 :mido:

Who will now lose the right of freedom of movement, to live in and work in 30 other countries.

So no Americans live and work in Europe then?

Generally well qualified grads. 

There are downsides to Brexit and for most of us it means we will only be able to spend 90 days out of 180 in most of the EU as it stands.  Said on here before deffo an issue for me as I was planning on spending up to 7 -8  months in a year in Spain in the near future and there are loads of hard working Teessiders I know who are in a similar position with apartment and houses overseas that they plan to retire to at some point.

Hopefully the Spanish etc will make their own arrangements with the UK in the future as I think they are allowed to but there's no guarantee.
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:54:20 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:57:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:24:40 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:14:43 PM
This may yet be another tool before a climb down by us.. no one can seriously want no deal. People saying that would be great are clearly on either a wind up, or spice.





ON NEITHER DOGS KNOB.....


IF YOU DON'T LIKE IT   :redcard:


FUCK OFF AND GO AND LIVE IN AN EU COUNTRY   mcl


WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THESE MEDDLING CUNTS   


THE CHICKENS HAVE FINALLY COME HOME TO ROOST   :mido: :homer: :pope2: :alastair: :bc:


 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:

I may do that. Scotland is great.


I WILL DROP YOU OFF AT THE BORDER 👍

START PACKING YOU BLUBBERING TOOL  😂😂😂
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:55:25 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 11:40:28 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:11:49 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 09:06:42 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:44:57 PM
Some short term pain for long term gain. I'll happily sacrifice some coin for the benefit of my kids and grandkids.

 :mido:

Who will now lose the right of freedom of movement, to live in and work in 30 other countries.

So no Americans live and work in Europe then?

Generally well qualified grads. 

There are downsides to Brexit and for most of us it means we will only be able to spend 90 days out of 180 in most of the EU as it stands.  Said on here before deffo an issue for me as I was planning on spending up to 7 -8  months in a year in Spain in the near future and there are loads of hard working Teessiders I know who are in a similar position with apartment and houses overseas that they plan to retire to at some point.

Hopefully the Spanish etc will make their own arrangements with the UK in the future as I think they are allowed to but there's no guarantee.

90 days out of 180 is without a visa, if you want to stay longer just get a visa, no big deal.
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:15:15 PM »
🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧




🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:53:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:54:20 AM


I may do that. Scotland is great.


I WILL DROP YOU OFF AT THE BORDER 👍

START PACKING YOU BLUBBERING TOOL  😂😂😂

Me? Get in a Jag? Fuck orrrrrffff
