|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 30
|
Aye, fucking marvellous. Tariffs on everything. well done Boris.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 30
|
We? We didn't pay it did we? They taxed us and paid from that. Not we'll get hammered on everything and still pay more tax. Beyond gullible some of you lot.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
There will be plenty of strident brexiteer wailing when Boris capitulates at the last minute. There was never a good deal for the UK to be had, just a deal that has us largely following EU rules but not influencing them, or no deal.
No deal will cost people jobs and make us all poorer. Business and politics won't let that bappen. If the current govt think they can't face up the climbdown and no deal happens, it will be a short term crisis as we will end up begging to rejoin in ten years, and will only be allowed back in on their terms, euro and everything. The whole thing being a great humiliating folly.
Dry your eyes mate
What if its the EU that crumbles? With its second biggest financial contributior leaving while its debts mount up. Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece unable to separate from the interest rates set by Germany and France will require bail out after bail out.
The Euro will inevitably devalue, while the ECB prints billions of European to keep its poorer nations happy.
All the while the millions of Africans being shipped into the EU via the Mediterranean are pushing social and health services to the brink of collapse.
Countries that refuse to take immigrants lile Poland and Hungary will veto budget after budget while the radical left who infest the EU insist on mass immigration.
And all this before the tariffs are imposed on millions of EU products which could totally decimate many industries in the EU.
Actually, being separated from that shit show might not be a bad thing at all.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|