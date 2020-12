Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 1 064







Posts: 1 064

Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 09:06:42 PM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:44:57 PM





Some short term pain for long term gain. I'll happily sacrifice some coin for the benefit of my kids and grandkids.

Who will now lose the right of freedom of movement, to live in and work in 30 other countries.

Who will now lose the right of freedom of movement, to live in and work in 30 other countries.

You are a 50 year old bar keep in the city of London and an ex theatre light switch operator.



You would have had a better life staying on Teesside and working in COOP. Frodo you aint....



You are a 50 year old bar keep in the city of London and an ex theatre light switch operator.You would have had a better life staying on Teesside and working in COOP. Frodo you aint....