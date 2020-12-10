Welcome,
December 10, 2020, 07:16:12 PM
Kay Burley off Sky News for 6 months
Author
Topic: Kay Burley off Sky News for 6 months
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 537
Kay Burley off Sky News for 6 months
I doubt many will be bothered - she is a conceited, arrogant bitch. Apparently she earns a fortune and the ratings for her show are abysmal. She wont be back IMO
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 537
Re: Kay Burley off Sky News for 6 months
Sorry Lids just seen your thread further down the page...
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 408
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Kay Burley off Sky News for 6 months
I reckon she is a proper filthy cow.
Her laugh is dirt.
Buck.
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 537
Re: Kay Burley off Sky News for 6 months
Johnny, I would make do with Sam Washington- thats what I call a WOMAN!!!
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 408
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Kay Burley off Sky News for 6 months
Ye she would get it like.
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 010
Re: Kay Burley off Sky News for 6 months
I reckon she is a proper filthy cow.
Her laugh is dirt.
Buck.
Yep deffo and pretty fit for 60
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 408
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Kay Burley off Sky News for 6 months
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 137
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Kay Burley off Sky News for 6 months
Don't buck her too near a naked flame, she'd fucking melt.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 408
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Kay Burley off Sky News for 6 months
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
