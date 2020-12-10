Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 10, 2020
Topic: Kay Burley off Sky News for 6 months
Holgateoldskool
05:47:55 PM
I doubt many will be bothered - she is a conceited, arrogant bitch. Apparently she earns a fortune and the ratings for her show are abysmal. She wont be back IMO
Holgateoldskool
Reply #1 on: 05:49:15 PM
Sorry Lids just seen your thread further down the page...
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #2 on: 05:53:17 PM
I reckon she is a proper filthy cow.
Her laugh is dirt.




Buck.




 
Holgateoldskool
Reply #3 on: 05:57:05 PM
Johnny, I would make do with Sam Washington- thats what I call a WOMAN!!!
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #4 on: 05:59:53 PM
Ye she would get it like.



 
Itchy_ring
Reply #5 on: 06:00:18 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 05:53:17 PM
I reckon she is a proper filthy cow.
Her laugh is dirt.




Buck.

Yep deffo and pretty fit for 60  




 
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #6 on: 06:00:46 PM
 jc
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #7 on: 06:12:13 PM
Don't buck her too near a naked flame, she'd fucking melt.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #8 on: 06:25:00 PM
 charles
