December 12, 2020, 09:40:12 AM
Topic: Boreme lot
boro_boro_boro
December 10, 2020, 10:29:00 AM
Frothing at the mouth over the Brexit Talks  monkey

What a bunch of bedwetting fannies  :wanker:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #1 on: December 10, 2020, 10:40:53 AM
What I don't get is that if the UK is doomed outside the EU, why are the EU desperate to sign the UK up to a level playing field because they think the UK will be more competitive outside the EU?

 :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


Reply #2 on: December 10, 2020, 10:49:03 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on December 10, 2020, 10:40:53 AM
What I don't get is that if the UK is doomed outside the EU, why are the EU desperate to sign the UK up to a level playing field because they think the UK will be more competitive outside the EU?

 :pd:


IT'S OBVIUOS THAT'S THE CASE 👍😠👍

AND THEY WANT ANY NEW RULES THEY MAKE... US TO ABIDE BY THEM..... FUCK OFF !!!
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
daftjim
Reply #3 on: December 10, 2020, 10:51:05 AM
Oh look a Flyme post for a change.
And Ben wants to 'challenge' them  :alf:
Get a fucking grip 
Logged
Itchy_ring
Reply #4 on: December 10, 2020, 10:52:28 AM
I was a remain voter but I can see that it makes absolutely sense to sign up to a deal that let the EU impose rules on the UK. Where this government and those before can be called out is for pissing around for years instead of planning properly for no deal from the start.

If it is no deal then there will be pain for plenty of us but in 10 years if, and given the idiots that run the country it's a big if, we get it right we can be a very agile business friendly country sucking up loads of investment and business right on the doorstep of a decaying indecisive EU and that's why they are scared  
Logged
Bernie
Reply #5 on: December 10, 2020, 11:18:27 AM
EU have finally realised that we are serious about no deal and are now in full on panic mode.

Flapping like fuck cos they will miss our ££££

Let them rot. Fuck it.  :wanker:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
Reply #6 on: December 10, 2020, 11:32:54 AM
Quote from: daftjim on December 10, 2020, 10:51:05 AM
Oh look a Flyme post for a change.
And Ben wants to 'challenge' them  :alf:
Get a fucking grip 

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #7 on: December 10, 2020, 11:54:27 AM
 charles
Logged
CoB scum
Pallys bar stool

Reply #8 on: December 10, 2020, 11:57:04 AM
Brexit is almost irrelevant now. if it fucked us 10%. Covid fucked us 80%.
Logged
Micksgrill
Reply #9 on: December 10, 2020, 01:05:51 PM
What fucks me off about the EU is those new states who joined back in 90s and 00's are still taking the lions share of subsidies at the loss of jobs in more developed economies. How long will it be in until they start being net contributors?  And won't be long until Ukraine,  albania and serbia step into their shoes when they join and start milking the contributions. Quicker we get out the better
Logged
Bernie
Reply #10 on: December 10, 2020, 02:16:45 PM
They are such weird fuckers over there. There is a thread on there now about radio.

Virtualy everyone on it listens to nowt but BBC - this is despite BBC's listening figures going down the pan.

One bloke says he listens to Talksport - but promptly apologises for doing so 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Oldfield
Reply #11 on: December 10, 2020, 02:45:11 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 10, 2020, 02:16:45 PM
They are such weird fuckers over there. There is a thread on there now about radio.

Virtualy everyone on it listens to nowt but BBC - this is despite BBC's listening figures going down the pan.

One bloke says he listens to Talksport - but promptly apologises for doing so 

What else do you think a bunch of upper middle class, London dwelling, metrosexuals would listen to? These cunts havent stepped foot on Teesside for decades and if they do its 5 minutes at Xmas time to try and lord it over their old friends in the pub.

Utter wankers the lot
Logged
daftjim
Reply #12 on: December 10, 2020, 03:04:21 PM
Oh dear there there..... did you get banned again  :nige: :alf: BLM
Logged
Micksgrill
Reply #13 on: December 10, 2020, 03:31:00 PM
I bet there's a few on there who would cross the picket line if ever they eere on strike.  Champagne socialists when they want to be
Logged
nekder365
Reply #14 on: December 10, 2020, 03:44:20 PM
Even worse is the "who likes jazz"...... No fucker really likes jazz its just what pseudo snobs say, like wine tasting........ Cant wait till they talk about Scat.........
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Bernie
Reply #15 on: December 10, 2020, 03:54:50 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on December 10, 2020, 02:45:11 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 10, 2020, 02:16:45 PM
They are such weird fuckers over there. There is a thread on there now about radio.

Virtualy everyone on it listens to nowt but BBC - this is despite BBC's listening figures going down the pan.

One bloke says he listens to Talksport - but promptly apologises for doing so 

What else do you think a bunch of upper middle class, London dwelling, metrosexuals would listen to? These cunts havent stepped foot on Teesside for decades and if they do its 5 minutes at Xmas time to try and lord it over their old friends in the pub.

Utter wankers the lot

Some saying they listen to the BBC world service  :gaz:

So them and a few people in mud huts in bongo bongo land then  souey
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
daftjim
Reply #16 on: December 10, 2020, 04:08:14 PM
Why the fuck are you all posting about Flyme on CoB?  souey
How many post about CoB do you see on Flyme? 
Logged
Oldfield
Reply #17 on: December 10, 2020, 04:25:08 PM
Quote from: daftjim on December 10, 2020, 04:08:14 PM
Why the fuck are you all posting about Flyme on CoB?  souey
How many post about CoB do you see on Flyme? 


Friar Cuck, sweetheart, spend less time worrying about COB/FMTTM threads and worry more about your wifes threads on Craigslist, Tinder and Pornhub

 klins sshhh
Logged
Bernie
Reply #18 on: December 10, 2020, 04:49:07 PM
Quote from: daftjim on December 10, 2020, 04:08:14 PM
Why the fuck are you all posting about Flyme on CoB?  souey
How many post about CoB do you see on Flyme? 


They constantly reference this place. Most people read both.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Reply #19 on: December 10, 2020, 05:04:01 PM
The EU was all about a subsidizing to France from the bewintering. Teesside was one of the most deprived areas in Europe during the 80s but did you see any bit of EU stimulus in Teesside. it was all a con.
Logged
Chunts
RedcarJJ
Reply #20 on: December 10, 2020, 05:11:21 PM
France still has a shipbuilding, car, nuclear, arms, construction, oil, fishing, farming industry where has ours gone
Logged
Chunts
Bill Buxton
Reply #21 on: December 10, 2020, 05:27:40 PM
Quote from: daftjim on December 10, 2020, 04:08:14 PM
Why the fuck are you all posting about Flyme on CoB?  souey
How many post about CoB do you see on Flyme? 

Why do you bother to post at all. Its always drivel. BLM
Logged
kippers
Reply #22 on: December 10, 2020, 08:32:48 PM
France is subsidised to fuck, and they want to lecture us on state aid?   Tory party and state aid 😀

Whats the difference between state aid and the CAP?
Logged
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


Reply #23 on: December 10, 2020, 08:46:06 PM
Read this CUNTS comments  oleary

http://fmttmboro.com/index.php?search/member&user_id=56         



The same CUNT watched as Cameron the Tory gave the country the EU referendum

The same CUNT went into the voting station last election and voted TORY , The only party who were saying they would respect the referendum and carry it out . Labour / Dems said they would cancel it . So the SKINNY GINGER CUNT Voted for the only party who said they would complete Brexit and he now spends all his time slagging off Brexit people , Brexit voters , Leavers ... Is this Ginger CUNT for fucking real .

I fucking hate that CUNT with a vengeance what an absolute bastard shit stain he is FFS  :wanker:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Reply #24 on: December 10, 2020, 08:50:56 PM
Quote from: sockets on December 10, 2020, 08:46:06 PM
Read this CUNTS comments  oleary

http://fmttmboro.com/index.php?search/member&user_id=56         



The same CUNT watched as Cameron the Tory gave the country the EU referendum

The same CUNT went into the voting station last election and voted TORY , The only party who were saying they would respect the referendum and carry it out . Labour / Dems said they would cancel it . So the SKINNY GINGER CUNT Voted for the only party who said they would complete Brexit and he now spends all his time slagging off Brexit people , Brexit voters , Leavers ... Is this Ginger CUNT for fucking real .

I fucking hate that CUNT with a vengeance what an absolute bastard shit stain he is FFS  :wanker:

Poor lad just wants to be accepted

 
Logged
sockets
TRUMP 2020


Reply #25 on: December 10, 2020, 08:54:14 PM
He wants strapping tight to an electric chair in Indiana and 30,000 volts should surge through his ginger pubes till they sizzle like bacon rind  :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #26 on: December 10, 2020, 08:55:50 PM
You had your cock out whilst typing that, didnt you  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
TRUMP 2020


Reply #27 on: December 10, 2020, 08:56:37 PM
 oleary oleary
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Reply #28 on: December 10, 2020, 08:58:31 PM
Quote from: sockets on December 10, 2020, 08:54:14 PM
He wants strapping tight to an electric chair in Indiana and 30,000 volts should surge through his ginger pubes till they sizzle like bacon rind  :wanker: :wanker:

bacon rind

 
Logged
sockets
TRUMP 2020


Reply #29 on: December 10, 2020, 08:59:18 PM
 
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #30 on: December 10, 2020, 09:01:47 PM
The amusing thing with remainers is that they spent so much time trying to stop brexit that they blew all the time which could have been spent campaigning to get the softest of brexits which would have been more palatable to them than what they are about to get.
Logged
CoB scum
Oldfield
Reply #31 on: December 10, 2020, 11:20:24 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on December 10, 2020, 08:55:50 PM
You had your cock out whilst typing that, didnt you  :nige:

Bold statement for a bloke who has it out at every golf tournament

  sshhh
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #32 on: December 10, 2020, 11:25:40 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on December 10, 2020, 11:20:24 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on December 10, 2020, 08:55:50 PM
You had your cock out whilst typing that, didnt you  :nige:

Bold statement for a bloke who has it out at every golf tournament

  sshhh






Where has all this shit about golf come from you barmy cunt?! Youve posted it a few times now  charles
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #33 on: December 10, 2020, 11:32:41 PM
Do you get your catty to carry your clubs?




 souey

 
Logged
CoB scum
BoroPE
Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 01:06:29 AM
Used to be a great forum. I knew loads of lads who where on and used to have a laugh now it just seems to be a political platform for those with the same beliefs as Rob. The only football threads are on this day or Zorro stating the obvious like we need a new striker.  :duh:
Logged
Minge
Superstar


Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 07:21:35 AM
Rolf Harris r.i.p , Thread about previous classic threads brought back funny memories
8 dart finish, anyone lost a rabbit, etc...
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:36:37 AM by Minge
Logged
BoroPE
Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 01:29:20 PM
The lost a rabbit story was Itsme I work with him. He ended up banned as well and never found out why.
Logged
Rutters
Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 03:36:48 PM
All socialist regimes end up totalitarian and any dissenters are regularly 'disappeared' without explanation.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:18:04 PM by Rutters
Logged
boro_boro_boro
Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:08:08 PM
Ive just got banned  monkey
Logged
Bob_Ender
Reply #39 on: Today at 12:29:08 AM
Kin hell bbb,how the fuck did you last a day anyway,admin musta all been piped up t fuck lettin you thru😎x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:29:37 AM »
Bad dad doesnt like me 
Logged
