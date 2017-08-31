I was a remain voter but I can see that it makes absolutely sense to sign up to a deal that let the EU impose rules on the UK. Where this government and those before can be called out is for pissing around for years instead of planning properly for no deal from the start.
If it is no deal then there will be pain for plenty of us but in 10 years if, and given the idiots that run the country it's a big if, we get it right we can be a very agile business friendly country sucking up loads of investment and business right on the doorstep of a decaying indecisive EU and that's why they are scared