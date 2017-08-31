Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Boreme lot  (Read 298 times)
boro_boro_boro
Today at 10:29:00 AM
Frothing at the mouth over the Brexit Talks  monkey

What a bunch of bedwetting fannies  :wanker:
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #1 on: Today at 10:40:53 AM
What I don't get is that if the UK is doomed outside the EU, why are the EU desperate to sign the UK up to a level playing field because they think the UK will be more competitive outside the EU?

 :pd:
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


Reply #2 on: Today at 10:49:03 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 10:40:53 AM
What I don't get is that if the UK is doomed outside the EU, why are the EU desperate to sign the UK up to a level playing field because they think the UK will be more competitive outside the EU?

 :pd:


IT'S OBVIUOS THAT'S THE CASE 👍😠👍

AND THEY WANT ANY NEW RULES THEY MAKE... US TO ABIDE BY THEM..... FUCK OFF !!!
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
daftjim
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:51:05 AM
Oh look a Flyme post for a change.
And Ben wants to 'challenge' them  :alf:
Get a fucking grip 
Itchy_ring
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:52:28 AM
I was a remain voter but I can see that it makes absolutely sense to sign up to a deal that let the EU impose rules on the UK. Where this government and those before can be called out is for pissing around for years instead of planning properly for no deal from the start.

If it is no deal then there will be pain for plenty of us but in 10 years if, and given the idiots that run the country it's a big if, we get it right we can be a very agile business friendly country sucking up loads of investment and business right on the doorstep of a decaying indecisive EU and that's why they are scared  
Bernie
Reply #5 on: Today at 11:18:27 AM
EU have finally realised that we are serious about no deal and are now in full on panic mode.

Flapping like fuck cos they will miss our ££££

Let them rot. Fuck it.  :wanker:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
Reply #6 on: Today at 11:32:54 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 10:51:05 AM
Oh look a Flyme post for a change.
And Ben wants to 'challenge' them  :alf:
Get a fucking grip 

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #7 on: Today at 11:54:27 AM
 charles
CoB scum
Pallys bar stool

Reply #8 on: Today at 11:57:04 AM
Brexit is almost irrelevant now. if it fucked us 10%. Covid fucked us 80%.
Micksgrill
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:05:51 PM
What fucks me off about the EU is those new states who joined back in 90s and 00's are still taking the lions share of subsidies at the loss of jobs in more developed economies. How long will it be in until they start being net contributors?  And won't be long until Ukraine,  albania and serbia step into their shoes when they join and start milking the contributions. Quicker we get out the better
Bernie
Reply #10 on: Today at 02:16:45 PM
They are such weird fuckers over there. There is a thread on there now about radio.

Virtualy everyone on it listens to nowt but BBC - this is despite BBC's listening figures going down the pan.

One bloke says he listens to Talksport - but promptly apologises for doing so 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Oldfield
Reply #11 on: Today at 02:45:11 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:16:45 PM
They are such weird fuckers over there. There is a thread on there now about radio.

Virtualy everyone on it listens to nowt but BBC - this is despite BBC's listening figures going down the pan.

One bloke says he listens to Talksport - but promptly apologises for doing so 

What else do you think a bunch of upper middle class, London dwelling, metrosexuals would listen to? These cunts havent stepped foot on Teesside for decades and if they do its 5 minutes at Xmas time to try and lord it over their old friends in the pub.

Utter wankers the lot
daftjim
Reply #12 on: Today at 03:04:21 PM
Oh dear there there..... did you get banned again  :nige: :alf: BLM
Micksgrill
Reply #13 on: Today at 03:31:00 PM
I bet there's a few on there who would cross the picket line if ever they eere on strike.  Champagne socialists when they want to be
nekder365
Reply #14 on: Today at 03:44:20 PM
Even worse is the "who likes jazz"...... No fucker really likes jazz its just what pseudo snobs say, like wine tasting........ Cant wait till they talk about Scat.........
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Bernie
Reply #15 on: Today at 03:54:50 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 02:45:11 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:16:45 PM
They are such weird fuckers over there. There is a thread on there now about radio.

Virtualy everyone on it listens to nowt but BBC - this is despite BBC's listening figures going down the pan.

One bloke says he listens to Talksport - but promptly apologises for doing so 

What else do you think a bunch of upper middle class, London dwelling, metrosexuals would listen to? These cunts havent stepped foot on Teesside for decades and if they do its 5 minutes at Xmas time to try and lord it over their old friends in the pub.

Utter wankers the lot

Some saying they listen to the BBC world service  :gaz:

So them and a few people in mud huts in bongo bongo land then  souey
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
