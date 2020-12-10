boro_boro_boro

Posts: 136 Boreme lot « on: Today at 10:29:00 AM »



What a bunch of bedwetting fannies Frothing at the mouth over the Brexit Talks

Posts: 10 047Not big and not clever Re: Boreme lot « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:40:53 AM »



What I don't get is that if the UK is doomed outside the EU, why are the EU desperate to sign the UK up to a level playing field because they think the UK will be more competitive outside the EU?

Posts: 77 858I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Boreme lot « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:49:03 AM » Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 10:40:53 AM





What I don't get is that if the UK is doomed outside the EU, why are the EU desperate to sign the UK up to a level playing field because they think the UK will be more competitive outside the EU?



IT'S OBVIUOS THAT'S THE CASE 👍😠👍



AND THEY WANT ANY NEW RULES THEY MAKE... US TO ABIDE BY THEM..... FUCK OFF !!!

Posts: 2 626 Re: Boreme lot « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:51:05 AM »

And Ben wants to 'challenge' them

Oh look a Flyme post for a change. And Ben wants to 'challenge' them Get a fucking grip

Posts: 2 009 Re: Boreme lot « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:52:28 AM »



I was a remain voter but I can see that it makes absolutely sense to sign up to a deal that let the EU impose rules on the UK. Where this government and those before can be called out is for pissing around for years instead of planning properly for no deal from the start. If it is no deal then there will be pain for plenty of us but in 10 years if, and given the idiots that run the country it's a big if, we get it right we can be a very agile business friendly country sucking up loads of investment and business right on the doorstep of a decaying indecisive EU and that's why they are scared

Posts: 6 296 Re: Boreme lot « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:18:27 AM »



Flapping like fuck cos they will miss our ££££



Fuck it. EU have finally realised that we are serious about no deal and are now in full on panic mode. Flapping like fuck cos they will miss our ££££ Let them rot. Fuck it.