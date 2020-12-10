Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 10, 2020, 12:25:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boreme lot  (Read 124 times)
boro_boro_boro
***
Online Online

Posts: 136


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:29:00 AM »
Frothing at the mouth over the Brexit Talks  monkey

What a bunch of bedwetting fannies  :wanker:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 047

Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:40:53 AM »
What I don't get is that if the UK is doomed outside the EU, why are the EU desperate to sign the UK up to a level playing field because they think the UK will be more competitive outside the EU?

 :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 77 858

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:49:03 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 10:40:53 AM
What I don't get is that if the UK is doomed outside the EU, why are the EU desperate to sign the UK up to a level playing field because they think the UK will be more competitive outside the EU?

 :pd:


IT'S OBVIUOS THAT'S THE CASE 👍😠👍

AND THEY WANT ANY NEW RULES THEY MAKE... US TO ABIDE BY THEM..... FUCK OFF !!!
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 626


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:51:05 AM »
Oh look a Flyme post for a change.
And Ben wants to 'challenge' them  :alf:
Get a fucking grip 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 009


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:52:28 AM »
I was a remain voter but I can see that it makes absolutely sense to sign up to a deal that let the EU impose rules on the UK. Where this government and those before can be called out is for pissing around for years instead of planning properly for no deal from the start.

If it is no deal then there will be pain for plenty of us but in 10 years if, and given the idiots that run the country it's a big if, we get it right we can be a very agile business friendly country sucking up loads of investment and business right on the doorstep of a decaying indecisive EU and that's why they are scared  
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 296


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:18:27 AM »
EU have finally realised that we are serious about no deal and are now in full on panic mode.

Flapping like fuck cos they will miss our ££££

Let them rot. Fuck it.  :wanker:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 364


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:32:54 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 10:51:05 AM
Oh look a Flyme post for a change.
And Ben wants to 'challenge' them  :alf:
Get a fucking grip 

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 047

Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:54:27 AM »
 charles
Logged
CoB scum
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 26


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:57:04 AM »
Brexit is almost irrelevant now. if it fucked us 10%. Covid fucked us 80%.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 