LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 77 858



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 858I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... PULEV V JOSHUA 🥊🥊🥊 « on: Today at 09:32:29 AM » I WON'T BE BUYING THE FIGHT BUT I WILL WATCH IT ON A FREE STREAM 👍



CAN'T STAND JOSHUA AND I'M TIPPING AND HOPING HERE THAT PULEV COULD SURPRISE HIM HERE 👍🥊🥊🥊👍



MIGHT BE 40 BUT ONLY LOST ONCE TO KLITSCHKO 👍

HAVE A FEELING AN UPSET IS ON THE CARDS HERE 👍💪💪💪👍🥊🥊🥊 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 77 858



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 858I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: PULEV V JOSHUA 🥊🥊🥊 « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:52:00 AM »



IT'S CHINESE SON.... CHINESE 😂😂😂



https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12156194/joshua-vs-pulev-anthony-joshua-warns-kubrat-pulev-there-arent-any-chinks-in-my-armour RACIST CUNT AS WELL LIKE WE ALL KNEW 👎😠👎IT'S CHINESE SON.... CHINESE 😂😂😂 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Priv

Online



Posts: 1 472





Posts: 1 472 Re: PULEV V JOSHUA 🥊🥊🥊 « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:53:15 AM » Canít see an upset for this, AJ does better against the bigger slower fighters, itís the ones with faster hands that cause him issues. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 77 858



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 858I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: PULEV V JOSHUA 🥊🥊🥊 « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:56:25 AM » Quote from: Priv on Today at 09:53:15 AM Canít see an upset for this, AJ does better against the bigger slower fighters, itís the ones with faster hands that cause him issues.



PULEV IS A HELL OF A PUNCHER AND FOUGHT SOME GOOD UNS IN HIS TIME.... IF HE GETS INSIDE HE WILL SPARK THE BIG DUMB CUNT OUT 👍🥊🥊🥊👍💪💪💪 PULEV IS A HELL OF A PUNCHER AND FOUGHT SOME GOOD UNS IN HIS TIME.... IF HE GETS INSIDE HE WILL SPARK THE BIG DUMB CUNT OUT 👍🥊🥊🥊👍💪💪💪 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

ZmB

Online



Posts: 55





Posts: 55 Re: PULEV V JOSHUA 🥊🥊🥊 « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:06:37 AM » AJ to knock out Pulev like a village idiot sparks out his shelf stacking missus 👍 Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 77 858



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 858I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: PULEV V JOSHUA 🥊🥊🥊 « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:09:53 AM » Quote from: ZmB on Today at 10:06:37 AM AJ to knock out Pulev like a village idiot sparks out his shelf stacking missus 👍



ANOTHER THREAD SPOILT BY ZOMBIE TITS 👎



YOU'RE A FUCKING PARASITE LAD 👍



YOU NEED CRUSHING LIKE THE FUCKING COCKROACH YOU ARE..... PEOPLE ARE SICK OF YOU HIJACKING THREADS 👎 ANOTHER THREAD SPOILT BY ZOMBIE TITS 👎YOU'RE A FUCKING PARASITE LAD 👍YOU NEED CRUSHING LIKE THE FUCKING COCKROACH YOU ARE..... PEOPLE ARE SICK OF YOU HIJACKING THREADS 👎 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

FL_86

Offline



Posts: 2





Posts: 2 Re: PULEV V JOSHUA 🥊🥊🥊 « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:55:24 AM » Sadly I can't see anything other than an AJ win in this one but will be hoping for a Pulev win nevertheless. Logged