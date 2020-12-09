Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 5 369





Posts: 5 369 The PRC tests « on: Today at 09:24:09 AM »



Anyone who has cared to look has known they were flawed and now the paper used to install them as the default Covid testing solution is about to be withdrawn.



This is the biggest scandal since the Iraqi weapons of mass destruction debacle.



https://www.rt.com/op-ed/509163-covid-19-test-flawed-withdrawn/



In similar news Cambridge University tested over 9000 students from 10 pools (groups) and found for every person that tested positive (256 people) all of them tested negative upon a second test.



Thats a 100% false positive rate.







Why is this important?



Because the so called second wave NEVER HAPPENED. It was an illusion caused by fake PCR testing.



Here is the ONS weekly death data up to November 27th.







So again, why is this important?



Because your government is lying to you

Because the media is lying to you



There is not nor has there ever been a second wave, they simply used fake test data to pretend there was.



Now, cui bono? (Cheers )





I know I keep banging on about this but data from these tests is why we're still under house arrest and the pubs are not open.Anyone who has cared to look has known they were flawed and now the paper used to install them as the default Covid testing solution is about to be withdrawn.This is the biggest scandal since the Iraqi weapons of mass destruction debacle.In similar news Cambridge University tested over 9000 students from 10 pools (groups) and found for every person that tested positive (256 people) all of them tested negative upon a second test.Thats a 100% false positive rate.Why is this important?Because the so called second wave NEVER HAPPENED. It was an illusion caused by fake PCR testing.Here is the ONS weekly death data up to November 27th.So again, why is this important?Because your government is lying to youBecause the media is lying to youThere is not nor has there ever been a second wave, they simply used fake test data to pretend there was.Now, cui bono? (Cheers « Last Edit: Today at 09:25:44 AM by Bobupanddown » Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 5 369





Posts: 5 369 Re: The PRC tests « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:20:20 PM » Taking the government to court

It is clear that the wars over PCR tests are hotting up, and the stakes couldnt be higher. A new organisation in the UK, calling itself PCR Claims, has been set up to challenge in the courts the British governments handling of PCR testing for Covid-19.



The organisation describes itself as a pro bono network of lawyers, life scientists, and business advisers led by Jo Rogers, a lawyer who runs Navistar Legal.



Rogers told RT.com: The intention is to expose the controversy of the inappropriate use of PCR in the context of pillar 2 community testing and private sector lighthouse labs.



PCR was not designed for mass testing because of the sensitivity and risk of contamination. There are serious flaws in many of the protocols employed, which were hurriedly put together, some without peer review. The operational false positive rate is unknown and therefore every positive test could be false, unless accompanied by clinical examination.



As an example of errors with PCR, the group points to a recent case from Cambridge University. Our first priority is to gather evidence of the harms from restrictions to life whose policies were driven by PCR test modelling and/or 'case' results, Rogers said. We believe the cases are a pseudo epidemic, as seen in other places around the world using PCR testing. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 897





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 897Pack o cunts Re: The PRC tests « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:27:57 PM »



I mean not the imaginary ones you have arguments with on here



Do you have any real friends Bob ?I mean not the imaginary ones you have arguments with on here Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018