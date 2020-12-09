Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The PRC tests  (Read 146 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 369


« on: Today at 09:24:09 AM »
I know I keep banging on about this but data from these tests is why we're still under house arrest and the pubs are not open.

Anyone who has cared to look has known they were flawed and now the paper used to install them as the default Covid testing solution is about to be withdrawn.

This is the biggest scandal since the Iraqi weapons of mass destruction debacle.

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/509163-covid-19-test-flawed-withdrawn/

In similar news Cambridge University tested over 9000 students from 10 pools (groups) and found for every person that tested positive (256 people) all of them tested negative upon a second test.

Thats a 100% false positive rate.



Why is this important?

Because the so called second wave NEVER HAPPENED. It was an illusion caused by fake PCR testing.

Here is the ONS weekly death data up to November 27th.



So again, why is this important?

Because your government is lying to you
Because the media is lying to you

There is not nor has there ever been a second wave, they simply used fake test data to pretend there was.

Now, cui bono? (Cheers  :matty:)


Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 369


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:20:20 PM »
Taking the government to court
It is clear that the wars over PCR tests are hotting up, and the stakes couldnt be higher. A new organisation in the UK, calling itself PCR Claims, has been set up to challenge in the courts the British governments handling of PCR testing for Covid-19.

The organisation describes itself as a pro bono network of lawyers, life scientists, and business advisers led by Jo Rogers, a lawyer who runs Navistar Legal.

Rogers told RT.com: The intention is to expose the controversy of the inappropriate use of PCR in the context of pillar 2 community testing and private sector lighthouse labs.

PCR was not designed for mass testing because of the sensitivity and risk of contamination. There are serious flaws in many of the protocols employed, which were hurriedly put together, some without peer review. The operational false positive rate is unknown and therefore every positive test could be false, unless accompanied by clinical examination.

As an example of errors with PCR, the group points to a recent case from Cambridge University. Our first priority is to gather evidence of the harms from restrictions to life whose policies were driven by PCR test modelling and/or 'case' results, Rogers said. We believe the cases are a pseudo epidemic, as seen in other places around the world using PCR testing.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 369


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:22:04 PM »
Let me clear this up for you:

If you've been made redundant or if you were furloughed, or if you can prove you were negatively impacted by lockdowns YOU are due compensation from the government and the people behind the fake PCR test paper.

Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 897


Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:27:57 PM »
Do you have any real friends Bob ?

I mean not the imaginary ones you have arguments with on here

 klins
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 386


Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:42:46 PM »
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 386


Bugger.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:50:27 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 12:42:46 PM
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 369


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:06:53 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 12:27:57 PM
Do you have any real friends Bob ?

I mean not the imaginary ones you have arguments with on here

 klins

Not at the moment as I'm locked up, not allowed to visit friends homes, not allowed to go to the pub or visit a restaurant or Cafe.

But thats the same for everyone in tier 3.

One of my best mates turns 60 on Saturday, we had massive party planned but its all had to be cancelled, I was also planning a trip to the Caribbean for news years but that got canned a few months back due to stupid quarantine rules.

All because of lies pushed by the media and government.

The good news is they're gonna get sued into poverty for what they've done.


Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 386


Bugger.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:10:24 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 12:50:27 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 12:42:46 PM
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 369


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:17:29 PM »
Triggered much? 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 386


Bugger.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:19:27 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 01:10:24 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 12:50:27 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 12:42:46 PM
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 369


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:28:24 PM »
Have 3

 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 386


Bugger.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:29:39 PM »
Sorry mate, won't happen again.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 386


Bugger.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:30:08 PM »
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 386


Bugger.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:35:13 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 01:30:08 PM
