Anyone who has cared to look has known they were flawed and now the paper used to install them as the default Covid testing solution is about to be withdrawn.



This is the biggest scandal since the Iraqi weapons of mass destruction debacle.



https://www.rt.com/op-ed/509163-covid-19-test-flawed-withdrawn/



In similar news Cambridge University tested over 9000 students from 10 pools (groups) and found for every person that tested positive (256 people) all of them tested negative upon a second test.



Thats a 100% false positive rate.







Why is this important?



Because the so called second wave NEVER HAPPENED. It was an illusion caused by fake PCR testing.



Here is the ONS weekly death data up to November 27th.







So again, why is this important?



Because your government is lying to you

Because the media is lying to you



There is not nor has there ever been a second wave, they simply used fake test data to pretend there was.



Now, cui bono? (Cheers )





