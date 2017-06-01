Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
WE MISSED......  (Read 168 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 858

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 08:05:41 AM »
TAV AND DICKSTEEL LAST NIGHT   


AND DON'T GET ME STARTED ON THAT LAZY USELESS CUNT BRITT   rava  CAPTAIN MY ARSE   souey


HE NEEDS FUCKING OFF IN JAN   :mido:


WARNOCK NEEDS TO START GIVING THESE YOUNG UNS A GAME LIKE JONES AND FOLARNI   :alastair:

AND SEND ROBERTS BACK TO CITY AS IT'S OBS HE DON'T RATE HIM  mick

I WOULD TELL GIBSON I NEED 3 PLAYERS IN JAN.....GO OUT AND GET ME THEM   :wanker:

I WOULD ALSO DROP THAT KEEPER....HE COULDNT CATCH FUCKING COVID   :unlike:

ONLY JOHNSON COULD HOLD HIS HEAD UP HIGH LAST NIGHT  :like:

THE REST NEED A ROCKET UP THE ARSE BEFORE SATIRDAY  oleary
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
ZmB
Posts: 55


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:13:27 AM »
True, its all gone to shit since Djiksteel got injured 👎

Who would of thought he would be such an important player 👍
Minge
Posts: 10 014

Superstar


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:14:34 AM »
Gibson cant afford to be promoted , he knows he hasnt the cash to compete there and will of told Warnock to get to playoffs at best , but make sure we dont go up .
M.f.c monotonous feeble challenge
 :pope2:

Id rather support York city  :mido:
 
tunstall
Posts: 4 247


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:19:57 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 08:14:34 AM
Gibson cant afford to be promoted

mick
tunstall
Posts: 4 247


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:21:52 AM »
Britt is on a par with Gestede at the moment - woeful

sadly, looking at the other "options" he has zero competition for his place

agree about Paddy....if he is so "unfit" then fuck him off....play him or get rid.

Marv was our best player last night - he put in some excellent crosses but we have no one willing to attack them
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 858

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:31:17 AM »
JUST WATCHED THE GOALS AGAIN AND THAT KEEPER IS SHOCKING 👎

EVEN THE EASY SAVES HE MAKES HE PARRYS THE BALL OUT AND HOPES FOR THE BEST 😠😠😠

CATCH THE FUCKING THING ⚽ YOU SPAGHETTI MUNCHING CUNT 😠😠😠
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 136


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:10:17 AM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 08:13:27 AM
True, its all gone to shit since Djiksteel got injured 👎

Who would of thought he would be such an important player 👍

HAVE

 :meltdown:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 136


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:10:55 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 08:14:34 AM
Gibson cant afford to be promoted , he knows he hasnt the cash to compete there and will of told Warnock to get to playoffs at best , but make sure we dont go up .
M.f.c monotonous feeble challenge
 :pope2:

Id rather support York city  :mido:
 

HAVE

 :meltdown:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 758



« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:21:50 PM »
Crazy to think how much of a miss Fletcher & Dijksteel are to our Eleven. We're a capable side at this level when we have our best Players available.


I strongly disagreed with the initial news of Britt being made Captain hoping that I'd called that wrong. I don't believe I did. He's not a leader on the pitch. Seeing your Captain sulk around contributing fuck all is not what our younger Players need. He didn't get much in terms of service, granted. Only Marvin seemed to know how to cross a fucking ball. That doesn't give Britt the right to perform the way he does.




The Keeper we currently have isn't great but he's the best we have right now so we'll have to make do. Anyone who suggests Pears was the answer clearly hasn't watched him enough. Last Season he was a constant accident waiting to happen.



I didn't want Roberts back this Season because it was clear he didn't want to be here. He thought he'd get a better offer & that never materialised. Warnock has always been able to read a Player well & I can imagine he can see Roberts doesn't wanna be here & thus he's barely been given decent minutes.
He's wildly overrated by many of our own but no doubt there is some ability we could do with utilizing. My problem with him on the pitch is he's a typical Loan Player. Only out for himself. Holds on to the ball for too long looking for that wonder goal to stick on his YouTube C.V.



A real area of concern right now is Left Back. With Marvin now bringing Goals to the table, we need him further up the pitch. Bola isn't up to it. Crowd or no crowd, he still comes across as a bag of nerves to me.








Despite all the negatives, Three Points on Saturday is badly needed to make sure we're not getting dragged in to anything serious.

Here's hoping Warnock can find a motivated Eleven to get the job done.

      
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 896


Pack o cunts


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:25:10 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 08:14:34 AM
Gibson cant afford to be promoted , he knows he hasnt the cash to compete there and will of told Warnock to get to playoffs at best , but make sure we dont go up .
M.f.c monotonous feeble challenge
 :pope2:

Id rather support York city  :mido:
 

Cheerio then.

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
