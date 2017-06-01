Jake Andrews

Online



Posts: 10 758







Posts: 10 758 Re: WE MISSED...... « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:21:50 PM »





I strongly disagreed with the initial news of Britt being made Captain hoping that I'd called that wrong. I don't believe I did. He's not a leader on the pitch. Seeing your Captain sulk around contributing fuck all is not what our younger Players need. He didn't get much in terms of service, granted. Only Marvin seemed to know how to cross a fucking ball. That doesn't give Britt the right to perform the way he does.









The Keeper we currently have isn't great but he's the best we have right now so we'll have to make do. Anyone who suggests Pears was the answer clearly hasn't watched him enough. Last Season he was a constant accident waiting to happen.







I didn't want Roberts back this Season because it was clear he didn't want to be here. He thought he'd get a better offer & that never materialised. Warnock has always been able to read a Player well & I can imagine he can see Roberts doesn't wanna be here & thus he's barely been given decent minutes.

He's wildly overrated by many of our own but no doubt there is some ability we could do with utilizing. My problem with him on the pitch is he's a typical Loan Player. Only out for himself. Holds on to the ball for too long looking for that wonder goal to stick on his YouTube C.V.







A real area of concern right now is Left Back. With Marvin now bringing Goals to the table, we need him further up the pitch. Bola isn't up to it. Crowd or no crowd, he still comes across as a bag of nerves to me.

















Despite all the negatives, Three Points on Saturday is badly needed to make sure we're not getting dragged in to anything serious.



Here's hoping Warnock can find a motivated Eleven to get the job done.



Crazy to think how much of a miss Fletcher & Dijksteel are to our Eleven. We're a capable side at this level when we have our best Players available.I strongly disagreed with the initial news of Britt being made Captain hoping that I'd called that wrong. I don't believe I did. He's not a leader on the pitch. Seeing your Captain sulk around contributing fuck all is not what our younger Players need. He didn't get much in terms of service, granted. Only Marvin seemed to know how to cross a fucking ball. That doesn't give Britt the right to perform the way he does.The Keeper we currently have isn't great but he's the best we have right now so we'll have to make do. Anyone who suggests Pears was the answer clearly hasn't watched him enough. Last Season he was a constant accident waiting to happen.I didn't want Roberts back this Season because it was clear he didn't want to be here. He thought he'd get a better offer & that never materialised. Warnock has always been able to read a Player well & I can imagine he can see Roberts doesn't wanna be here & thus he's barely been given decent minutes.He's wildly overrated by many of our own but no doubt there is some ability we could do with utilizing. My problem with him on the pitch is he's a typical Loan Player. Only out for himself. Holds on to the ball for too long looking for that wonder goal to stick on his YouTube C.V.A real area of concern right now is Left Back. With Marvin now bringing Goals to the table, we need him further up the pitch. Bola isn't up to it. Crowd or no crowd, he still comes across as a bag of nerves to me.Despite all the negatives, Three Points on Saturday is badly needed to make sure we're not getting dragged in to anything serious.Here's hoping Warnock can find a motivated Eleven to get the job done. Logged