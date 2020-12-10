Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Big Win 2night !  (Read 94 times)
headset
« on: Today at 12:17:24 AM »
Boro don't take the knee for no cunt... :homer:
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:56:07 AM »
Anyone spotted a knee...... asking 4 Rob off fly me 2 the moooon monkey
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:59:02 AM »
I've worked out Y Zorro the lefty twat has it in for  Britt.....

Its because Britt won't get the lads to take the knee....   monkey


The watching Millwall... will luv us on Saturday......

« Last Edit: Today at 01:00:38 AM by headset »
Ben G
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:52:41 AM »
 mcl

I had a decent win on the online casino actually
