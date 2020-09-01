Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Gotta feel for Warnock  (Read 223 times)
Decent manager, badly let down by a clown of a chairman.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
 mcl

No income so no new players
Yeah, weve just been left behind by all the millions and millions the other champo teams have spent on players this season   mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Stubborn old bugger needs to give Roberts a few games to get up to fitness. Would be nice to give the opposition something to worry about instead of playing 3 defensive midfielders every game.
Regardless of the state of Djiksteel's fitness but its time to ditch this back 4 set up.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Regardless of the state of Djiksteel's fitness but its time to ditch this back 4 set up.

?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
He backed Gary Monk to the tune of £15 Million for Assombalonga.  souey
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on Today at 09:52:38 PM
Decent manager, badly let down by a clown of a chairman.

Think Gibbo does right, he should give Warnock a little cash in January but not a shitload.

As he improves the performance of the squad and our league position he should be allowed extra funds and not the other way around.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on Today at 09:52:38 PM
Decent manager, badly let down by a clown of a chairman.

Why is the Chairman letting us down? Would you start spending during this current season? You are right about Neil Warnock being a decent manager. I just don't know what you expect the man to do, either Gibson or Warnock. Neil Warnock has already jokingly in an interview told you that Gibson has instructed him to stop the rot, and stop Boro from being a relegation candidate, he has done that and some more. I think the Boro are finally doing things the right way, connecting the fans, and yes there will be defeats but, I'm over the moon with it all. Its just one match, a defeat, there will be other defeats, but the progress being made is in my humble opinion, unbelievable.
How much did Preston spend in the summer ?
How much did Preston spend in the summer ?

Firstly I dont care about PNE so I dont know what they spent. And I would imagine they have a bigger squad than we have, and on paper far more value. To quote Mowbray 'it is what it is', and by no means are we out of trouble financially, lets be honest Steve Gibson has publicly declared he needs the money. But lets be hinest about this, the man and whatever you think about him, is ploughing his own money in. So much so, that on record, Neil Warnock has said he wouldnt have come if it wasnt for the Steve Gibson. The grass isnt greener, we have to cut our cloth, and remember the good times, but also say hello to when we are falling. We have fallen, but I love what is happening, no more mercenaries, under 18s and 23s flying, Neil Warnock trying to tie down the kids to long term contracts to stop the Liverpools of this world poaching them off as they have done for 40 years. No, im loving Boro at the moment. For once, i see Gibson and Boro have finally started to grow up. UTB
