Think Gibbo does right, he should give Warnock a little cash in January but not a shitload.As he improves the performance of the squad and our league position he should be allowed extra funds and not the other way around.

Why is the Chairman letting us down? Would you start spending during this current season? You are right about Neil Warnock being a decent manager. I just don't know what you expect the man to do, either Gibson or Warnock. Neil Warnock has already jokingly in an interview told you that Gibson has instructed him to stop the rot, and stop Boro from being a relegation candidate, he has done that and some more. I think the Boro are finally doing things the right way, connecting the fans, and yes there will be defeats but, I'm over the moon with it all. Its just one match, a defeat, there will be other defeats, but the progress being made is in my humble opinion, unbelievable.