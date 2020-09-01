How much did Preston spend in the summer ?
Firstly I dont care about PNE so I dont know what they spent. And I would imagine they have a bigger squad than we have, and on paper far more value. To quote Mowbray 'it is what it is', and by no means are we out of trouble financially, lets be honest Steve Gibson has publicly declared he needs the money. But lets be hinest about this, the man and whatever you think about him, is ploughing his own money in. So much so, that on record, Neil Warnock has said he wouldnt have come if it wasnt for the Steve Gibson. The grass isnt greener, we have to cut our cloth, and remember the good times, but also say hello to when we are falling. We have fallen, but I love what is happening, no more mercenaries, under 18s and 23s flying, Neil Warnock trying to tie down the kids to long term contracts to stop the Liverpools of this world poaching them off as they have done for 40 years. No, im loving Boro at the moment. For once, i see Gibson and Boro have finally started to grow up. UTB