Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 10, 2020, 10:26:04 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years (Read 501 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 011
If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:30:35 PM »
Into this team, who would it be?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 051
Not big and not clever
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:42 PM »
Merson
Logged
CoB scum
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 011
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:51 PM »
Paul Merson for me
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 011
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:32:05 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 09:31:42 PM
Merson
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 051
Not big and not clever
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:33:13 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 011
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:31 PM »
Mark Viduka and Alen Boksic would be a close second and third, mind
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZmB
Offline
Posts: 57
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:50 PM »
The magic man is a great shout 👍
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 152
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:14 PM »
Mark Viduka was the best forward I've seen.
Logged
Tory Cunt
38red
Online
Posts: 539
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:34 PM »
Robbie Mustoe
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 152
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:46 PM »
His performance in the semi against Arsenal was one of the best displays I've seen.
Logged
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 011
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:06:08 PM »
Quote from: 38red on
Yesterday
at 09:58:34 PM
Robbie Mustoe
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 786
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:23 PM »
Souness or maybe Maddren or maybe anyone that wants playing tonite.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 786
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:35 PM »
Wasn't playing tonite a ment 😁
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 368
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 11:09:51 PM »
Any of them
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 368
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 11:10:36 PM »
Apart from Phil Whelan
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 018
Superstar
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:29:08 AM »
Scotch robson
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 4 247
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:31:43 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Yesterday
at 10:08:23 PM
Souness or maybe Maddren or maybe anyone that wants playing tonite.
The last 30 years, not 300 years dopey cunt
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 689
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 08:28:32 AM »
Paul Okon
Logged
V6
Offline
Posts: 2 214
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 09:50:48 AM »
Chris Killen
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 77 858
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 09:57:03 AM »
UWE FUCHS 👍💪💪💪👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 4 247
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 10:14:19 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:57:03 AM
UWE FUCHS 👍💪💪💪👍
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 011
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 10:55:32 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:57:03 AM
UWE FUCHS 👍💪💪💪👍
Uwe would struggle to score a single goal without some creativity, got to be Merse much as I dislike the bloke he was exactly what we need in this team
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 8 137
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 10:58:23 AM »
Slaven
We need someone who knows how to score at this level.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 018
Superstar
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 01:19:16 PM »
Defenders are quicker these days Terry me laddo, Bernard would never ever be onside
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 1 221
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 01:22:17 PM »
Boateng
Its merson really, i hust wanted to be different
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 762
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 03:09:20 PM »
Viduka for me. In this League, with Warnock as a Manager, he'd take us Automatic by himself.
If we're talking realistic Players that would have played in the Championship in this kind of era, all we need to make us in to a competitive Top Six side is a man up top who is alright in front of goal & works his fucking arse off.
Jelle Vossen.
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 786
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 07:21:03 PM »
Well spotted Tunsty Lad 😁in that case,I'm going for Emerson.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 018
Superstar
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 07:30:17 PM »
Emerson !!!!! Fuk me
Perhaps youve just misspelled Barry Robson ?
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 786
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 07:50:48 PM »
Hmmmmm,why so serious Mr Minge .it's all conjecture,by the way....did I ever tell you how I got these scars 🤔😁Shabba x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 786
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 08:50:49 PM »
Nahhh,still going with Emerson,on his day (on his day)no fker come close to him.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 2 381
TRUMP 2020
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 09:12:11 PM »
Get rid of Bettinelli and stick this fat fuck Branco between the sticks his frame alone would have blocked more shots than Bettinelli
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 018
Superstar
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 09:44:50 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Today
at 08:50:49 PM
Nahhh,still going with Emerson,on his day (on his day)no fker come close to him.
Did you mean to type on THE day no faker come close to him ?
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 786
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 09:53:50 PM »
Was fuck all wrong with Branco,he left here with a better goal scoring ratio than adombabonga will,an he was a left back crack pipe sword dancer world cup winner.not many players you can say that about.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 786
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 10:01:45 PM »
Well,I thought he was good.😁
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...