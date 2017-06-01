Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years  (Read 500 times)
El Capitan
« on: Yesterday at 09:30:35 PM »
Into this team, who would it be?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:31:42 PM »
Merson
CoB scum
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:31:51 PM »
Paul Merson for me  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:32:05 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 09:31:42 PM
Merson

  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:33:13 PM »
 mcl
CoB scum
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:35:31 PM »
Mark Viduka and Alen Boksic would be a close second and third, mind
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZmB
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:35:50 PM »
The magic man is a great shout 👍
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:42:14 PM »
Mark Viduka was the best forward I've seen. 
Tory Cunt
38red
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:58:34 PM »
Robbie Mustoe
Ben G
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:00:46 PM »
His performance in the semi against Arsenal was one of the best displays I've seen.
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
*****
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:06:08 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 09:58:34 PM
Robbie Mustoe

 oleary
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob_Ender
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:08:23 PM »
Souness  or maybe Maddren or maybe anyone that wants playing tonite.
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:09:35 PM »
Wasn't playing tonite a ment 😁
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Snoozy
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:09:51 PM »
Any of them
Snoozy
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:10:36 PM »
Apart from Phil Whelan
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:29:08 AM »
Scotch robson
tunstall
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:31:43 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 10:08:23 PM
Souness  or maybe Maddren or maybe anyone that wants playing tonite.

The last 30 years, not 300 years dopey cunt
Wee_Willie
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:28:32 AM »
Paul Okon 
V6
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:50:48 AM »
Chris Killen  souey
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:57:03 AM »
UWE FUCHS  👍💪💪💪👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
tunstall
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:14:19 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:57:03 AM
UWE FUCHS  👍💪💪💪👍

 :like:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:55:32 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:57:03 AM
UWE FUCHS  👍💪💪💪👍

Uwe would struggle to score a single goal without some creativity, got to be Merse much as I dislike the bloke he was exactly what we need in this team
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:58:23 AM »
Slaven

We need someone who knows how to score at this level.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:19:16 PM »
Defenders are quicker these days Terry me laddo, Bernard would never ever be onside
Don pepe
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:22:17 PM »
Boateng

Its merson really, i hust wanted to be different
Logged
Jake Andrews
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:09:20 PM »
Viduka for me. In this League, with Warnock as a Manager, he'd take us Automatic by himself.








If we're talking realistic Players that would have played in the Championship in this kind of era, all we need to make us in to a competitive Top Six side is a man up top who is alright in front of goal & works his fucking arse off.



Jelle Vossen.
Bob_Ender
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:21:03 PM »
Well spotted Tunsty Lad 😁in that case,I'm going for Emerson.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:30:17 PM »
Emerson !!!!!  Fuk me  souey :meltdown:
Perhaps youve just misspelled Barry Robson ?
Logged
Bob_Ender
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:50:48 PM »
Hmmmmm,why so serious Mr Minge .it's all conjecture,by the way....did I ever tell you how I got these scars 🤔😁Shabba x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:50:49 PM »
Nahhh,still going with Emerson,on his day (on his day)no fker  come close to him.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:12:11 PM »
Get rid of Bettinelli and stick this fat fuck Branco between the sticks his frame alone would have blocked more shots than Bettinelli


Logged
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:44:50 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 08:50:49 PM
Nahhh,still going with Emerson,on his day (on his day)no fker  come close to him.

Did you mean to type  on THE day no faker come close to him  ?
 
Logged
Bob_Ender
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:53:50 PM »
Was fuck all wrong with Branco,he left here with a better goal scoring ratio than adombabonga will,an he was a left back crack pipe sword dancer world cup winner.not many players you can say that about.    
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:01:45 PM »
Well,I thought he was good.😁
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
