December 10, 2020, 10:31:42 AM
If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Author
Topic: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
El Capitan
If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 09:30:35 PM »
Into this team, who would it be?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 09:31:42 PM »
Merson
CoB scum
El Capitan
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 09:31:51 PM »
Paul Merson for me
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 09:32:05 PM »
Merson
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 09:33:13 PM »
CoB scum
El Capitan
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 09:35:31 PM »
Mark Viduka and Alen Boksic would be a close second and third, mind
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZmB
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 09:35:50 PM »
The magic man is a great shout 👍
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 09:42:14 PM »
Mark Viduka was the best forward I've seen.
Tory Cunt
38red
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 09:58:34 PM »
Robbie Mustoe
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 10:00:46 PM »
His performance in the semi against Arsenal was one of the best displays I've seen.
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 10:06:08 PM »
Robbie Mustoe
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob_Ender
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 10:08:23 PM »
Souness or maybe Maddren or maybe anyone that wants playing tonite.
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 10:09:35 PM »
Wasn't playing tonite a ment 😁
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Snoozy
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 11:09:51 PM »
Any of them
Snoozy
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Yesterday
at 11:10:36 PM »
Apart from Phil Whelan
Minge
Superstar
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Today
at 06:29:08 AM »
Scotch robson
tunstall
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Today
at 06:31:43 AM »
Souness or maybe Maddren or maybe anyone that wants playing tonite.
The last 30 years, not 300 years dopey cunt
Wee_Willie
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Today
at 08:28:32 AM »
Paul Okon
V6
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Today
at 09:50:48 AM »
Chris Killen
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Today
at 09:57:03 AM »
UWE FUCHS 👍💪💪💪👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
tunstall
Re: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years
Today
at 10:14:19 AM »
UWE FUCHS 👍💪💪💪👍
