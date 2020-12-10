Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 10, 2020, 06:32:38 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: If you could put one Boro player from the last 30 years  (Read 172 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 009


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:30:35 PM »
Into this team, who would it be?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 044

Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:31:42 PM »
Merson
Logged
CoB scum
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 009


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:31:51 PM »
Paul Merson for me  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 009


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:32:05 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 09:31:42 PM
Merson

  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 044

Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:33:13 PM »
 mcl
Logged
CoB scum
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 009


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:35:31 PM »
Mark Viduka and Alen Boksic would be a close second and third, mind
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZmB
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 50


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:35:50 PM »
The magic man is a great shout 👍
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 152


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:42:14 PM »
Mark Viduka was the best forward I've seen. 
Logged
Tory Cunt
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 538


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:58:34 PM »
Robbie Mustoe
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 152


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:00:46 PM »
His performance in the semi against Arsenal was one of the best displays I've seen.
Logged
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 009


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:06:08 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 09:58:34 PM
Robbie Mustoe

 oleary
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 780


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:08:23 PM »
Souness  or maybe Maddren or maybe anyone that wants playing tonite.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 780


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:09:35 PM »
Wasn't playing tonite a ment 😁
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 368


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:09:51 PM »
Any of them
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 368


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:10:36 PM »
Apart from Phil Whelan
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 010

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:29:08 AM »
Scotch robson
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 239


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:31:43 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 10:08:23 PM
Souness  or maybe Maddren or maybe anyone that wants playing tonite.

The last 30 years, not 300 years dopey cunt
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 