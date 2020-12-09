Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 09, 2020
Topic: PSG and Istanbul
Today at 07:17:24 PM
Jointly taking the knee against racism.

Lovely to see 👍
sockets
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:19:47 PM
Yep another dopey snitch account  :matty:  souey souey souey
PoliteDwarf
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:19:48 PM
 BLM BLM BLM
CoB scum
