Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 09, 2020, 11:22:02 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
KAY BURLEY.... A BIT OF KARMA...
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: KAY BURLEY.... A BIT OF KARMA... (Read 307 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 77 833
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
KAY BURLEY.... A BIT OF KARMA...
«
on:
Today
at 06:55:39 PM »
COULD NEVER STAND THE FUCKING ARROGANT STUCK UP BITCH 👎
NOW I WON'T HAVE TO MUTE SKY NEWS 👍
FUCKING HYPOCRITE OF THE HIGHEST ORDER 👎
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13425378/beth-rigby-axed-sky/
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 1 016
Re: KAY BURLEY.... A BIT OF KARMA...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:01:01 PM »
I betvyou would still have a pop at her lids. She looks filth
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 044
Not big and not clever
Re: KAY BURLEY.... A BIT OF KARMA...
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:21:09 PM »
Nice bit of young fluff there for you Lids.
Logged
CoB scum
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 005
Re: KAY BURLEY.... A BIT OF KARMA...
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:39:00 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 08:21:09 PM
Nice bit of young fluff there for you Lids.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 5 357
Re: KAY BURLEY.... A BIT OF KARMA...
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:49:53 PM »
Sly News is full of cunts, I hope the cunt burns down.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 367
Re: KAY BURLEY.... A BIT OF KARMA...
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:13:02 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Today
at 07:01:01 PM
I betvyou would still have a pop at her lids. She looks filth
I would but only before Lids
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...