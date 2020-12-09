Welcome,
December 09, 2020, 08:27:49 PM
KAY BURLEY.... A BIT OF KARMA...
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 820
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
KAY BURLEY.... A BIT OF KARMA...
«
on:
Today
at 06:55:39 PM »
COULD NEVER STAND THE FUCKING ARROGANT STUCK UP BITCH 👎
NOW I WON'T HAVE TO MUTE SKY NEWS 👍
FUCKING HYPOCRITE OF THE HIGHEST ORDER 👎
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13425378/beth-rigby-axed-sky/
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 1 016
Re: KAY BURLEY.... A BIT OF KARMA...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:01:01 PM »
I betvyou would still have a pop at her lids. She looks filth
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 034
Not big and not clever
Re: KAY BURLEY.... A BIT OF KARMA...
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:21:09 PM »
Nice bit of young fluff there for you Lids.
