|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TwoHatsUnited
Offline
Posts: 9
|
Interviewed on Talk sport this afternoon, said Xmas show filmed in Teesside/North East.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Not trying to be anal but since when was industrial town a part of eskdale
And as for Chris Rea - fuck me, he looks awful. The only thing healthy looking is his wig
I will watch it but I do not expect much footage of Middlesbrough.
Staithes, North Sea and probably Blakey on the moors
CAREFUL..... CHRIS IS RELATED TO ME 😉
is that why he's wearing a wig?
YOUV'E LOST ME THERE DAFT ARSE
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
|
Jethro Tull
|
Never seen it because I can't stand Whitehouse or at least I couldn't on those comedy sketch shows he used to be on with Ben Elton & the like.
So sketch shows was he on with Ben Elton?
Whole article seems a bit odd as he married a Redcar lass.
Saturday live' Ben Elton and chums' he was shite on those shows and his own offering "The fast show" was fucking dreadful.
|
|
|
|
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
|
|
|
Reidydog
|
Never seen it because I can't stand Whitehouse or at least I couldn't on those comedy sketch shows he used to be on with Ben Elton & the like.
So sketch shows was he on with Ben Elton?
Whole article seems a bit odd as he married a Redcar lass.
Saturday live' Ben Elton and chums' he was shite on those shows and his own offering "The fast show" was fucking dreadful.
Harry Enfield and chums even!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Not a patch on robson greens fishing shows .
Cant stand the shit pastime but robson is a funny guy
ROBSON FUNNY 🙄
THE CUNTS ABOUT AS FUNNY AS BALL CANCER 👎
THE STUPID GEORDIE CUNT 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZmB
|
Where was Bob born, and where was that house?
Tollesby you thick old cunt.
TOLLESBY ROAD
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
ZmB
|
Where was Bob born, and where was that house?
TOLLESBY ROAD
Nice edit fat tits👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
hep21
Offline
Posts: 23
|
Class program
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hep21
Offline
Posts: 23
|
Loved the ending!!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Fishing is for boring cunts 👍
He has to find something to do while she's stacking shelves.
Fucking hell. When will this stuff ever fucking stop?
YES BOB EVEN MY HATERS ARE GETTING A BIT SICK OF THE STALE SHIT NOW 😂😂😂
BERNIES FLOGGED MORE DEAD HORSES THAN JOHN FUCKING WAYNE 👍🤣🤣🤣👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
ZmB
|
Fishing is for boring cunts 👍
He has to find something to do while she's stacking shelves.
Fucking hell. When will this stuff ever fucking stop?
YES BOB EVEN MY HATERS ARE GETTING A BIT SICK OF THE STALE SHIT NOW 😂😂😂
BERNIES FLOGGED MORE DEAD HORSES THAN JOHN FUCKING WAYNE 👍🤣🤣🤣👍
Tell us a Pulisic joke 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shite
Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life
They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives
No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads
VERY TRUE OLDFIELD 👍👍👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
Fishing is for boring cunts 👍
He has to find something to do while she's stacking shelves.
Fucking hell. When will this stuff ever fucking stop?
YES BOB EVEN MY HATERS ARE GETTING A BIT SICK OF THE STALE SHIT NOW 😂😂😂
BERNIES FLOGGED MORE DEAD HORSES THAN JOHN FUCKING WAYNE 👍🤣🤣🤣👍
I don't hate you, young man. You DO get on my knobend when you throw lunatic internet threats about, but I would imagine there is the odd
occasion when I may
annoy you.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shite
Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life
They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives
No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads
I have no problem whatsoever with anyone from Teesside moving away (I've done it too) as long as they are positive about the area, defend it to their last breath and promote its values and its people whenever they can.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shite
Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life
They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives
No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads
I have no problem whatsoever with anyone from Teesside moving away (I've done it too) as long as they are positive about the area, defend it to their last breath and promote its values and its people whenever they can.
I CAN CONCUR TEL 👍👌👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
Oldfield
|
Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shite
Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life
They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives
No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads
I have no problem whatsoever with anyone from Teesside moving away (I've done it too) as long as they are positive about the area, defend it to their last breath and promote its values and its people whenever they can.
Compare and contrast with the lead guitarist of Iron Maiden..... still lives in Yarm... multi multi millionaire.... loves Teesside..... actually lives here
We are not talking about some simple working class person Terry we are talking about multi millionaire celebs pontificating with the i luv Teesside me bollocks while their actions clearly show they dont....
Mortimer in particular is one of the worst.... absolute prick of a bloke
Ps - away terry? you live in North Yorkshire hardly Dover
|
|
|
|
Logged