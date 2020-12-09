LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 971



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 971I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « on: December 09, 2020, 06:40:34 PM »



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/paul-whitehouse-knocked-out-teessides-19425459 ONE OF THE BEST THINGS ON TV 👍🐟🐟🐟👍📺😬 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 417







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 417 Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #1 on: December 09, 2020, 06:53:05 PM » Never seen it because I can't stand Whitehouse or at least I couldn't on those comedy sketch shows he used to be on with Ben Elton & the like. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 705







Posts: 9 705 Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #6 on: December 10, 2020, 08:23:26 AM » Not trying to be anal but since when was industrial town a part of eskdale



And as for Chris Rea - fuck me, he looks awful. The only thing healthy looking is his wig



I will watch it but I do not expect much footage of Middlesbrough.



Staithes, North Sea and probably Blakey on the moors Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 971



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 971I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #7 on: December 10, 2020, 08:36:35 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on December 10, 2020, 08:23:26 AM Not trying to be anal but since when was industrial town a part of eskdale



And as for Chris Rea - fuck me, he looks awful. The only thing healthy looking is his wig



I will watch it but I do not expect much footage of Middlesbrough.



Staithes, North Sea and probably Blakey on the moors



CAREFUL..... CHRIS IS RELATED TO ME 😉 CAREFUL..... CHRIS IS RELATED TO ME 😉 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 6 333





Posts: 6 333 Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #8 on: December 10, 2020, 09:18:11 AM » Another one of these articles where they talk about the great things in the area...........and then list things that aren't actually in the area.



Most of Teesside is a shithole. Time they faced up to it. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 971



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 971I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #15 on: December 12, 2020, 08:53:58 AM » I DON'T GIVE A FUCK ABOUT WHITEHOUSE... I LIKE FISHING...

IT'S AN INTERESTING SHOW 👍



THERE'S NO BLACK FACES POPPING UP IN IT EVERY 2 MINS 👎



SO FUCK OFF 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 033



Superstar





Posts: 10 033Superstar Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #16 on: December 12, 2020, 11:18:54 AM »

Cant stand the shit pastime but robson is a funny guy Not a patch on robson greens fishing shows .Cant stand the shit pastime but robson is a funny guy Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 705







Posts: 9 705 Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #22 on: Today at 08:06:10 AM » Where was Bob born, and where was that house?



Not sure where the B&B was on the moors.



Chris Rea looks for 80++ not 69



Shame they overlooked fishing in Albert Park - the BBC could have filmed all the attacks on young girls Logged

Rutters

Online



Posts: 179





Posts: 179 Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #28 on: Today at 11:04:57 AM » From The Guardian...







BBC Radfems are appalled at the lack of diversity contained within the show and failure to meet racial and gender targets.



Emily Maitlis, Victoria Derbyshire and Emma Barnett released a joint statement insisting that the offering was too 'male, pale and stale' and was a clear demonstration of 'White Privilege' and 'Toxic Masculinity'.



An inquiry into how such offensive content was permitted by the Standards Committee is being led by June Sarpong and will commence in the new year.



BBC Director General (Tim Davie) has issued an apology for any offense caused and has offered to consider his position.







Helplines available* Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 8 144





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 144Pull your socks up Tel. Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #30 on: Today at 02:10:37 PM »

Thoroughly enjoyed it.

Brilliant.Thoroughly enjoyed it. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 1 069







Posts: 1 069 Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #36 on: Today at 04:12:10 PM »



Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life



They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives



No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads



Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shiteRea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their lifeThey love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their livesNo different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 6 333





Posts: 6 333 Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #37 on: Today at 04:17:31 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:12:10 PM



Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life



They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives



No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads





Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shiteRea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their lifeThey love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their livesNo different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads



Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 971



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 971I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #38 on: Today at 04:18:24 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:12:10 PM



Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life



They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives



No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads





Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shiteRea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their lifeThey love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their livesNo different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads

VERY TRUE OLDFIELD 👍👍👍 VERY TRUE OLDFIELD 👍👍👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 8 144





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 144Pull your socks up Tel. Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #41 on: Today at 04:54:21 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:12:10 PM



Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life



They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives



No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads





Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shiteRea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their lifeThey love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their livesNo different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads

I have no problem whatsoever with anyone from Teesside moving away (I've done it too) as long as they are positive about the area, defend it to their last breath and promote its values and its people whenever they can.

I have no problem whatsoever with anyone from Teesside moving away (I've done it too) as long as they are positive about the area, defend it to their last breath and promote its values and its people whenever they can. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 971



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 971I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #42 on: Today at 04:56:03 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:54:21 PM Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:12:10 PM



Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life



They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives



No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads





Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shiteRea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their lifeThey love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their livesNo different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads

I have no problem whatsoever with anyone from Teesside moving away (I've done it too) as long as they are positive about the area, defend it to their last breath and promote its values and its people whenever they can.



I have no problem whatsoever with anyone from Teesside moving away (I've done it too) as long as they are positive about the area, defend it to their last breath and promote its values and its people whenever they can.

I CAN CONCUR TEL 👍👌👍 I CAN CONCUR TEL 👍👌👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊