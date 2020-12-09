Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟
LEON TROTSKY
« on: December 09, 2020, 06:40:34 PM »
ONE OF THE BEST THINGS ON TV  👍🐟🐟🐟👍📺😬

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/paul-whitehouse-knocked-out-teessides-19425459
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #1 on: December 09, 2020, 06:53:05 PM »
Never seen it because I can't stand Whitehouse or at least I couldn't on those comedy sketch shows he used to be on with Ben Elton & the like.
Gray Squirrel
« Reply #2 on: December 09, 2020, 07:02:28 PM »
Never liked fishing but the show is one of the best things on tv 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: December 09, 2020, 07:36:43 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on December 09, 2020, 06:53:05 PM
Never seen it because I can't stand Whitehouse or at least I couldn't on those comedy sketch shows he used to be on with Ben Elton & the like.

So sketch shows was he on with Ben Elton?

Whole article seems a bit odd as he married a Redcar lass.
TwoHatsUnited

« Reply #4 on: December 09, 2020, 11:27:00 PM »
Interviewed on Talk sport this afternoon, said Xmas show filmed in Teesside/North East.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: December 10, 2020, 07:55:52 AM »
Quote from: TwoHatsUnited on December 09, 2020, 11:27:00 PM
Interviewed on Talk sport this afternoon, said Xmas show filmed in Teesside/North East.


NO SHIT SHERLOCK   mcl


TRY CLICKING ON LINKS   

YOU FUCKING WAZZOCK   
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: December 10, 2020, 08:23:26 AM »
Not trying to be anal but since when was industrial town a part of eskdale

And as for Chris Rea - fuck me, he looks awful. The only thing healthy looking is his wig

I will watch it but I do not expect much footage of Middlesbrough.

Staithes, North Sea and probably Blakey on the moors
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #7 on: December 10, 2020, 08:36:35 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on December 10, 2020, 08:23:26 AM
Not trying to be anal but since when was industrial town a part of eskdale

And as for Chris Rea - fuck me, he looks awful. The only thing healthy looking is his wig

I will watch it but I do not expect much footage of Middlesbrough.

Staithes, North Sea and probably Blakey on the moors

CAREFUL..... CHRIS IS RELATED TO ME  😉
Bernie
« Reply #8 on: December 10, 2020, 09:18:11 AM »
Another one of these articles where they talk about the great things in the area...........and then list things that aren't actually in the area.

Most of Teesside is a shithole. Time they faced up to it.
tunstall
« Reply #9 on: December 10, 2020, 09:19:00 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 10, 2020, 08:36:35 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on December 10, 2020, 08:23:26 AM
Not trying to be anal but since when was industrial town a part of eskdale

And as for Chris Rea - fuck me, he looks awful. The only thing healthy looking is his wig

I will watch it but I do not expect much footage of Middlesbrough.

Staithes, North Sea and probably Blakey on the moors

CAREFUL..... CHRIS IS RELATED TO ME  😉

is that why he's wearing a wig?
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #10 on: December 10, 2020, 09:20:23 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on December 10, 2020, 09:18:11 AM
Another one of these articles where they talk about the great things in the area...........and then list things that aren't actually in the area.

Most of Teesside is a shithole. Time they faced up to it.


THE BIGGEST PEICE OF SHIT IN TEESSIDE IS YOU   :like:


 :meltdown: charles :meltdown:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #11 on: December 10, 2020, 09:21:36 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on December 10, 2020, 09:19:00 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 10, 2020, 08:36:35 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on December 10, 2020, 08:23:26 AM
Not trying to be anal but since when was industrial town a part of eskdale

And as for Chris Rea - fuck me, he looks awful. The only thing healthy looking is his wig

I will watch it but I do not expect much footage of Middlesbrough.

Staithes, North Sea and probably Blakey on the moors

CAREFUL..... CHRIS IS RELATED TO ME  😉

is that why he's wearing a wig?



YOUV'E LOST  ME THERE DAFT ARSE   
Bernie
« Reply #12 on: December 10, 2020, 11:37:59 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 10, 2020, 09:20:23 AM
Quote from: Bernie on December 10, 2020, 09:18:11 AM
Another one of these articles where they talk about the great things in the area...........and then list things that aren't actually in the area.

Most of Teesside is a shithole. Time they faced up to it.


THE BIGGEST PEICE OF SHIT IN TEESSIDE IS YOU   :like:


 :meltdown: charles :meltdown:

This you?
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #13 on: December 10, 2020, 05:28:48 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on December 09, 2020, 07:36:43 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on December 09, 2020, 06:53:05 PM
Never seen it because I can't stand Whitehouse or at least I couldn't on those comedy sketch shows he used to be on with Ben Elton & the like.

So sketch shows was he on with Ben Elton?

Whole article seems a bit odd as he married a Redcar lass.
Saturday live' Ben Elton and chums' he was shite on those shows and his own offering "The fast show" was fucking dreadful.
Reidydog
« Reply #14 on: December 12, 2020, 07:48:00 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on December 10, 2020, 05:28:48 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on December 09, 2020, 07:36:43 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on December 09, 2020, 06:53:05 PM
Never seen it because I can't stand Whitehouse or at least I couldn't on those comedy sketch shows he used to be on with Ben Elton & the like.

So sketch shows was he on with Ben Elton?

Whole article seems a bit odd as he married a Redcar lass.
Saturday live' Ben Elton and chums' he was shite on those shows and his own offering "The fast show" was fucking dreadful.

Harry Enfield and chums even!
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #15 on: December 12, 2020, 08:53:58 AM »
I DON'T GIVE A FUCK ABOUT WHITEHOUSE... I LIKE FISHING...
IT'S AN INTERESTING SHOW 👍

THERE'S NO BLACK FACES POPPING UP IN IT EVERY 2 MINS  👎

SO FUCK OFF  👍
Minge
« Reply #16 on: December 12, 2020, 11:18:54 AM »
Not a patch on robson greens fishing shows .
Cant stand the shit pastime but robson is a funny guy  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #17 on: December 12, 2020, 11:26:15 AM »
Quote from: Minge on December 12, 2020, 11:18:54 AM
Not a patch on robson greens fishing shows .
Cant stand the shit pastime but robson is a funny guy  :like:

ROBSON FUNNY  🙄

THE CUNTS ABOUT AS FUNNY AS BALL CANCER 👎

THE STUPID GEORDIE CUNT  👍
LeeTublin
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:51:10 AM »
Was ok. Didnt spend long in Boro mind. 
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:54:38 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 07:51:10 AM
Was ok. Didnt spend long in Boro mind. 

WE'RE YOU THE FUCKING CAMERAMAN LIKE  🙄
ZmB
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:03:43 AM »
Fishing is for boring cunts 👍
Minge
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:04:54 AM »
Aye, it is like  :unlike:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:06:10 AM »
Where was Bob born, and where was that house?

Not sure where the B&B was on the moors.

Chris Rea looks for 80++ not 69

Shame they overlooked fishing in Albert Park - the BBC could have filmed all the attacks on young girls
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:09:37 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:06:10 AM
Where was Bob born, and where was that house?




TOLLESBY  ROAD   :like:
tunstall
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:11:09 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:06:10 AM

Chris Rea looks for 80++ not 69

tabs will do that....
ZmB
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:15:08 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:09:37 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:06:10 AM
Where was Bob born, and where was that house?



Tollesby you thick old cunt.

TOLLESBY  ROAD   :like:
ZmB
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:16:17 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:09:37 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:06:10 AM
Where was Bob born, and where was that house?




TOLLESBY  ROAD   :like:

Nice edit fat tits👍
hep21

« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:50:50 AM »
Class program
Rutters
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:04:57 AM »
From The Guardian...



BBC Radfems are appalled at the lack of diversity contained within the show and failure to meet racial and gender targets.

Emily Maitlis, Victoria Derbyshire and Emma Barnett released a joint statement insisting that the offering was too 'male, pale and stale' and was a clear demonstration of 'White Privilege' and 'Toxic Masculinity'.

An inquiry into how such offensive content was permitted by the Standards Committee is being led by June Sarpong and will commence in the new year.

BBC Director General (Tim Davie) has issued an apology for any offense caused and has offered to consider his position.



Bernie
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:06:06 AM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 08:03:43 AM
Fishing is for boring cunts 👍

He has to find something to do while she's stacking shelves.  lost
TerryCochranesSocks
View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:10:37 PM »
Brilliant.
Thoroughly enjoyed it.
 :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:13:03 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:06:06 AM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 08:03:43 AM
Fishing is for boring cunts 👍

He has to find something to do while she's stacking shelves.  lost

Fucking hell. When will this stuff ever fucking stop?  souey
hep21

« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:33:03 PM »
Loved the ending!!
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:51:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:13:03 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:06:06 AM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 08:03:43 AM
Fishing is for boring cunts 👍

He has to find something to do while she's stacking shelves.  lost

Fucking hell. When will this stuff ever fucking stop?  souey


YES BOB EVEN MY HATERS ARE GETTING A BIT SICK OF THE STALE SHIT NOW 😂😂😂

BERNIES FLOGGED MORE DEAD HORSES THAN JOHN FUCKING WAYNE  👍🤣🤣🤣👍
ZmB
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:02:53 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:51:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:13:03 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:06:06 AM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 08:03:43 AM
Fishing is for boring cunts 👍

He has to find something to do while she's stacking shelves.  lost

Fucking hell. When will this stuff ever fucking stop?  souey


YES BOB EVEN MY HATERS ARE GETTING A BIT SICK OF THE STALE SHIT NOW 😂😂😂

BERNIES FLOGGED MORE DEAD HORSES THAN JOHN FUCKING WAYNE  👍🤣🤣🤣👍

Tell us a Pulisic joke 👍
Bernie
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:11:43 PM »
Oldfield
« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:12:10 PM »
Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shite

Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life

They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives

No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads

 :wanker:
Bernie
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:17:31 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:12:10 PM
Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shite

Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life

They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives

No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads

 :wanker:


 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:18:24 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:12:10 PM
Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shite

Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life

They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives

No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads

 :wanker:

VERY TRUE OLDFIELD 👍👍👍
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:45:01 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:51:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:13:03 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:06:06 AM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 08:03:43 AM
Fishing is for boring cunts 👍

He has to find something to do while she's stacking shelves.  lost

Fucking hell. When will this stuff ever fucking stop?  souey


YES BOB EVEN MY HATERS ARE GETTING A BIT SICK OF THE STALE SHIT NOW 😂😂😂

BERNIES FLOGGED MORE DEAD HORSES THAN JOHN FUCKING WAYNE  👍🤣🤣🤣👍

I don't hate you, young man. You DO get on my knobend when you throw lunatic internet threats about, but I would imagine there is the odd occasion when I may annoy you. 
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:54:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 09, 2020, 06:40:34 PM
ONE OF THE BEST THINGS ON TV  👍🐟🐟🐟👍📺😬

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/paul-whitehouse-knocked-out-teessides-19425459






Serious Fishing question ,How come all the fish in the English Channel belong to the EU but all the illegals bobbing about on the same water belong to the UK .
     
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:54:21 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:12:10 PM
Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shite

Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life

They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives

No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads

 :wanker:

I have no problem whatsoever with anyone from Teesside moving away (I've done it too) as long as they are positive about the area, defend it to their last breath and promote its values and its people whenever they can.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:56:03 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:54:21 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:12:10 PM
Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shite

Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life

They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives

No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads

 :wanker:

I have no problem whatsoever with anyone from Teesside moving away (I've done it too) as long as they are positive about the area, defend it to their last breath and promote its values and its people whenever they can.


I CAN CONCUR TEL 👍👌👍
Oldfield
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:04:04 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:54:21 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:12:10 PM
Mortimer and Rea are utterly full of shite

Rea lives in Berkshire and Mortimer in London. None live on Teesside or lived there for decades of their life

They love a place that much that they have avoided living there for most of their lives

No different to the london dwelling FmTTM dickheads

 :wanker:

I have no problem whatsoever with anyone from Teesside moving away (I've done it too) as long as they are positive about the area, defend it to their last breath and promote its values and its people whenever they can.


Compare and contrast with the lead guitarist of Iron Maiden..... still lives in Yarm... multi multi millionaire.... loves Teesside..... actually lives here

We are not talking about some simple working class person Terry we are talking about multi millionaire celebs pontificating with the i luv Teesside me bollocks while their actions clearly show they dont....

Mortimer in particular is one of the worst.... absolute prick of a bloke

Ps - away terry? you live in North Yorkshire hardly Dover
