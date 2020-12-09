LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 890



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 890I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « on: December 09, 2020, 06:40:34 PM »



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/paul-whitehouse-knocked-out-teessides-19425459 ONE OF THE BEST THINGS ON TV 👍🐟🐟🐟👍📺😬 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 409







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 409 Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #1 on: December 09, 2020, 06:53:05 PM » Never seen it because I can't stand Whitehouse or at least I couldn't on those comedy sketch shows he used to be on with Ben Elton & the like. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 701







Posts: 9 701 Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #6 on: December 10, 2020, 08:23:26 AM » Not trying to be anal but since when was industrial town a part of eskdale



And as for Chris Rea - fuck me, he looks awful. The only thing healthy looking is his wig



I will watch it but I do not expect much footage of Middlesbrough.



Staithes, North Sea and probably Blakey on the moors Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 890



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 890I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #7 on: December 10, 2020, 08:36:35 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on December 10, 2020, 08:23:26 AM Not trying to be anal but since when was industrial town a part of eskdale



And as for Chris Rea - fuck me, he looks awful. The only thing healthy looking is his wig



I will watch it but I do not expect much footage of Middlesbrough.



Staithes, North Sea and probably Blakey on the moors



CAREFUL..... CHRIS IS RELATED TO ME 😉 CAREFUL..... CHRIS IS RELATED TO ME 😉 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 6 311





Posts: 6 311 Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #8 on: December 10, 2020, 09:18:11 AM » Another one of these articles where they talk about the great things in the area...........and then list things that aren't actually in the area.



Most of Teesside is a shithole. Time they faced up to it. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 890



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 890I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: WHITEHOUSE & MORTIMER 👍🎣🎣🎣👍🐟 « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:53:58 AM » I DON'T GIVE A FUCK ABOUT WHITEHOUSE... I LIKE FISHING...

IT'S AN INTERESTING SHOW 👍



THERE'S NO BLACK FACES POPPING UP IN IT EVERY 2 MINS 👎



SO FUCK OFF 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊