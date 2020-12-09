|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TwoHatsUnited
Offline
Posts: 9
|
Interviewed on Talk sport this afternoon, said Xmas show filmed in Teesside/North East.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Not trying to be anal but since when was industrial town a part of eskdale
And as for Chris Rea - fuck me, he looks awful. The only thing healthy looking is his wig
I will watch it but I do not expect much footage of Middlesbrough.
Staithes, North Sea and probably Blakey on the moors
CAREFUL..... CHRIS IS RELATED TO ME 😉
is that why he's wearing a wig?
YOUV'E LOST ME THERE DAFT ARSE
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
|
Jethro Tull
|
Never seen it because I can't stand Whitehouse or at least I couldn't on those comedy sketch shows he used to be on with Ben Elton & the like.
So sketch shows was he on with Ben Elton?
Whole article seems a bit odd as he married a Redcar lass.
Saturday live' Ben Elton and chums' he was shite on those shows and his own offering "The fast show" was fucking dreadful.
|
|
|
|
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
|
|
|
Reidydog
|
Never seen it because I can't stand Whitehouse or at least I couldn't on those comedy sketch shows he used to be on with Ben Elton & the like.
So sketch shows was he on with Ben Elton?
Whole article seems a bit odd as he married a Redcar lass.
Saturday live' Ben Elton and chums' he was shite on those shows and his own offering "The fast show" was fucking dreadful.
Harry Enfield and chums even!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Not a patch on robson greens fishing shows .
Cant stand the shit pastime but robson is a funny guy
ROBSON FUNNY 🙄
THE CUNTS ABOUT AS FUNNY AS BALL CANCER 👎
THE STUPID GEORDIE CUNT 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊