December 09, 2020, 08:27:44 PM
THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 820

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 06:24:37 PM »
2-1  BORO 👍💪👍

AKPOM
MCNAIR
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 820

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:06:58 PM »
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 902


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:27:04 PM »
Gollum's Preston 1 - 2 Sir Neil's Boro
plazmuh
Posts: 14 035


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:32:09 PM »
0 v 1

TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 131


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:34:55 PM »
1-3 Boro

 
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 147


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:52:32 PM »
Never liked Preston since they beat us in the 3rd round of the cup in 87. About the only shot on target they had was the winning goal.
Tory Cunt
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 354


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:53:30 PM »
1-1

Come on Boro 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gingerpig
Posts: 769


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:54:01 PM »
1-2
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
ccole
Posts: 4 188


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:03:56 PM »
Nailed on draw 
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 147


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:18:09 PM »
Are we taking the  BLM


BLM
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 820

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:18:53 PM »
PRESTON THE BETTER TEAM THE FIRST 15 MINS  😠
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 034

Not big and not clever


« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:26:13 PM »
Saville's touch there showed echos of the great Allan Johnston.
CoB scum
