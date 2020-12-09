Welcome,
December 09, 2020, 08:27:44 PM
THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 820
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
«
on:
Today
at 06:24:37 PM »
2-1 BORO 👍💪👍
AKPOM
MCNAIR
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 820
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:06:58 PM »
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 902
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:27:04 PM »
Gollum's Preston 1 - 2 Sir Neil's Boro
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 14 035
Re: THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:32:09 PM »
0 v 1
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 131
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:34:55 PM »
1-3 Boro
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 147
Re: THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:52:32 PM »
Never liked Preston since they beat us in the 3rd round of the cup in 87. About the only shot on target they had was the winning goal.
Tory Cunt
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 5 354
Re: THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:53:30 PM »
1-1
Come on Boro
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 769
Re: THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:54:01 PM »
1-2
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
ccole
Online
Posts: 4 188
Re: THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:03:56 PM »
Nailed on draw
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 147
Re: THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:18:09 PM »
Are we taking the
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 820
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:18:53 PM »
PRESTON THE BETTER TEAM THE FIRST 15 MINS 😠
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 034
Not big and not clever
Re: THE OFFICIAL. PRESTON V BORO MATCHDAY THREAD 👍⚽👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:26:13 PM »
Saville's touch there showed echos of the great Allan Johnston.
CoB scum
