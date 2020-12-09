Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 09, 2020, 11:21:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE TRUEST WORDS YOU EVER WILL HEAR 👍  (Read 295 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 77 833

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:48:34 PM »
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 507


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:56:55 PM »
Not sure I could take anything serious  that woody from cheers would come out with...............
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 780


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:53:40 PM »
Hmmmm,not sure bout that kingof,zombieland 1+2 now official U.S  Military guidelines,seems serious enough t me,

Tallahassee knew the score 😎
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 745


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:01:23 PM »
Do you know how much weed this dude smokes???........ monkey monkey
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 780


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:13:25 PM »
"God dammit...BILL fucking Murray ,best docu  av see for many  a year 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁/10
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 005


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:40:41 PM »
Always been the same, at least ours makes a bit of an effort not to directly kill us off these days.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 367


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:15:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:48:34 PM


Dont remember that episode of Fraser
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 