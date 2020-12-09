Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 12, 2020, 08:33:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: That didnt take long  (Read 977 times)
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 390


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« on: December 09, 2020, 04:55:12 PM »
 
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 390


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: December 09, 2020, 05:01:59 PM »
Awaits the bell ends who demanded we all get jabbed  charles
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 904


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 09, 2020, 05:09:24 PM »
Quote from: sockets on December 09, 2020, 04:55:12 PM




Pleased are you?

 :wanker:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 390


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: December 09, 2020, 05:11:56 PM »
I am actually  :like:

Love to be proved right  mcl

Should have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 752


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 09, 2020, 05:32:09 PM »
I read 2 days ago that peanut allergies affect it......
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 904


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 09, 2020, 05:51:08 PM »
Quote from: sockets on December 09, 2020, 05:11:56 PM
I am actually  :like:

Love to be proved right  mcl

Should have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all

I'm beginning to hope you get Covid then - just to be proved right

Its a slight allergic reaction ya knob
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 763



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: December 09, 2020, 05:59:39 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on December 09, 2020, 05:51:08 PM

Its a slight allergic reaction ya knob


They dissolved. Just a pointy hat and a broom left
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 018


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: December 09, 2020, 06:37:47 PM »
People have allergic reactions to all sorts of everyday products thousands of times a day so hardly an issue, get sticking with those needles and get back to normal life ASAP   :bc:
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 390


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: December 09, 2020, 06:59:39 PM »
12 month £500.00 bet for all you pin heads who can't wait for the poison



 Pfizer vaccine , within 12 months hundreds of people will have had serious reactions to this Jab

                        Some people will have croaked it  as a direct result of this injection


                        If the vaccine gets pulled you owe me £500.00


                        Bet ends 09/12/2021


 
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 411



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: December 09, 2020, 07:06:57 PM »
Should have listened to Trump and used Domestos.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 390


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: December 09, 2020, 07:11:57 PM »
 monkey
Logged
ZmB
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 69


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: December 09, 2020, 07:15:50 PM »
Quote from: sockets on December 09, 2020, 05:11:56 PM
I am actually  :like:

Love to be proved right  mcl

Should have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all

What a massive cunt.👍

As an aside though, isn't it commonplace for vaccines not to be taken by people who have extreme allergies?
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 390


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: December 09, 2020, 07:19:01 PM »
Seems they have forget to test it on people with these allergies , 7 million people have them they say here.

You are a wanker troll probably dip shit snitchen  :matty:  with another fucked up fake account .  cry

He went missing when he got asked to chip in the Christmas charity thread   souey
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 904


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: December 09, 2020, 07:26:08 PM »
It's a Kraut/Yank collaboration. The Oxford home brew is better.
Logged
ZmB
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 69


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: December 09, 2020, 07:37:47 PM »
Quote from: sockets on December 09, 2020, 07:19:01 PM
Seems they have forget to test it on people with these allergies , 7 million people have them they say here.

You are a wanker troll probably dip shit snitchen  :matty:  with another fucked up fake account .  cry

He went missing when he got asked to chip in the Christmas charity thread   souey

In the trials they did find out that some people had allergic reactions. But don't let that get in the way of your mentalist shite 👍

Approoooooooved in Canada 🇨🇦  now. Good stuff 👏
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 382


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: December 09, 2020, 07:52:21 PM »
Quote from: sockets on December 09, 2020, 06:59:39 PM
12 month £500.00 bet for all you pin heads who can't wait for the poison



 Pfizer vaccine , within 12 months hundreds of people will have had serious reactions to this Jab

                        Some people will have croaked it  as a direct result of this injection


                        If the vaccine gets pulled you owe me £500.00


                        Bet ends 09/12/2021


 

6 people died during the trials. It should be said that 4 of them were on a placebo though 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
ZmB
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 69


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: December 09, 2020, 07:55:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on December 09, 2020, 07:52:21 PM
Quote from: sockets on December 09, 2020, 06:59:39 PM
12 month £500.00 bet for all you pin heads who can't wait for the poison



 Pfizer vaccine , within 12 months hundreds of people will have had serious reactions to this Jab

                        Some people will have croaked it  as a direct result of this injection


                        If the vaccine gets pulled you owe me £500.00


                        Bet ends 09/12/2021


 

6 people died during the trials. It should be said that 4 of them were on a placebo though 

It should also be said that these peoples deaths were completely unrelated to the treatment.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 021


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: December 09, 2020, 08:18:23 PM »
Quote from: sockets on December 09, 2020, 07:19:01 PM
Seems they have forget to test it on people with these allergies , 7 million people have them they say here.

You are a wanker troll probably dip shit snitchen  :matty:  with another fucked up fake account .  cry

He went missing when he got asked to chip in the Christmas charity thread   souey



Stop talking shite FFS  :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 629


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: December 09, 2020, 08:27:26 PM »
Quote from: sockets on December 09, 2020, 06:59:39 PM
12 month £500.00 bet for all you pin heads who can't wait for the poison 

The boards welcher strikes again.
Given the fact you've never £500 in your life where you gonna get that kind of money from?
Sell the Corsa and the van you fucking hi roller?  :nige: :alf:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 021


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: December 09, 2020, 08:31:14 PM »
 monkey lost souey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 778


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: December 10, 2020, 12:47:13 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on December 09, 2020, 05:51:08 PM
Quote from: sockets on December 09, 2020, 05:11:56 PM
I am actually  :like:

Love to be proved right  mcl

Should have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all

I'm beginning to hope you get Covid then - just to be proved right

Its a slight allergic reaction ya knob





The blokes a fucking animal...he proved that by bragging about slotting No2 behind his wife's back..

The Poor cow his wife that is... the is one thing doing it and the is another thing bragging about it... the dirty uncouth bastard he is.....

I still reckon he is a 'benson type' ... at work   monkey that bigs himself up as something different online...

Talk about taking your work home with U....   mcl lost
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 778


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: December 10, 2020, 01:07:38 AM »
BEER BEER WE WANT MORE BEER....ALL THE LADS ARE CHEERING

SOCKETS GET THE BEER IN....

BEER BEER WE WANT MORE BEER.... 
Logged
Tommy Cooper
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 284


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: December 10, 2020, 01:26:07 AM »
What kind of person would
want to bet money on peoples
ill health and death,,
A queer cunt you lad,
Logged
just like that
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 778


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: December 10, 2020, 02:10:37 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on December 10, 2020, 01:26:07 AM
What kind of person would
want to bet money on peoples
ill health and death,,
A queer cunt you lad,

The cunts a monster... he even gets a kick out of giving large to ladies behind the bookie counter....  souey


Its best we leave it at that..... or his "get a long gang" back up will be a long soon.......  lost

No points 4 spotting the obvious connection between him and them..... monkey
Logged
LeeTublin
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 285


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: December 10, 2020, 02:10:41 AM »
Quote from: sockets on December 09, 2020, 05:11:56 PM
I am actually  :like:

Love to be proved right  mcl

Should have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all

Idiot.  :unlike:
Logged
Tommy Cooper
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 284


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:50:55 PM »
Another flounce by the look of it,
Logged
just like that
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 778


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:01:41 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:50:55 PM
Another flounce by the look of it,

 monkey



He keeps away from threads that might see him retired..... :stairlift: :ponce:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 021


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:03:01 PM »
Hes taken a right slippering here like 😂😂😂👞👞👞👞
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 235


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:04:01 PM »
1 of sockets is worth 10 of most the cunts on this board
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 066



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:07:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:03:01 PM
Hes taken a right slippering here like 😂😂😂👞👞👞👞

Bold for a bloke who gets beaten to death on here every day with the mighty timpson ......

 :basil: monkey
Logged
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 629


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:18:40 PM »
One of lifes success stories is socket. A Corsa AND a van. One day..........  charles :alf: :nige:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 778


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:29:50 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 07:04:01 PM
1 of sockets is worth 10 of most the cunts on this board


 lost


Let's just say if u ever need back up things ain't going kindly for u....

I will let u work the rest out....  :like:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 369


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:57:32 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:29:50 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 07:04:01 PM
1 of sockets is worth 10 of most the cunts on this board


 lost


Let's just say if u ever need back up things ain't going kindly for u....

I will let u work the rest out....  :like:

Back up? It's a fuckin message board you soft cunt.

Have three Sids

 
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 778


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:05:08 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:57:32 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:29:50 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 07:04:01 PM
1 of sockets is worth 10 of most the cunts on this board


 lost


Let's just say if u ever need back up things ain't going kindly for u....

I will let u work the rest out....  :like:

Back up? It's a fuckin message board you soft cunt.

Have three Sids

 


O dear god....whooosh..... here they come!
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 369


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:06:27 PM »
Back up

 
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 778


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:13:44 PM »
Two can play that game.....whoosh...
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 382


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:23:06 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 07:18:40 PM
One of lifes success stories is socket. A Corsa AND a van. One day..........  charles :alf: :nige:

If only he could browse the dogging hot sport of Teesside looking for other bloke rattle his wife  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 451


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:26:52 PM »
Don Pepe must be Blind Faith, no wonder he wont reveal his previous username, Blind Faith got ripped to bits then had a massive fanny fit, welcome back BF  :like:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 382


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:30:39 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 07:04:01 PM
1 of sockets is worth 10 of most the cunts on this board

Notice nobody has taken his bet, again.

Lots of gobshytes as usual  mick
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 