sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 376





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 376TRUMP 2020 Re: That didnt take long « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:01:59 PM »





Awaits the bell ends who demanded we all get jabbed Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 376





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 376TRUMP 2020 Re: That didnt take long « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:11:56 PM »



Love to be proved right



Should have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all I am actuallyLove to be proved rightShould have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 3 745





Posts: 3 745 Re: That didnt take long « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:32:09 PM » I read 2 days ago that peanut allergies affect it...... Logged Sold down the river

Scream till they hear you....

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 894





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 894Pack o cunts Re: That didnt take long « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:51:08 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:11:56 PM



Love to be proved right



Should have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all

I am actuallyLove to be proved rightShould have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all

I'm beginning to hope you get Covid then - just to be proved right



Its a slight allergic reaction ya knob







I'm beginning to hope you get Covid then - just to be proved rightIts a slight allergic reaction ya knob Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 005





Posts: 2 005 Re: That didnt take long « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:37:47 PM » People have allergic reactions to all sorts of everyday products thousands of times a day so hardly an issue, get sticking with those needles and get back to normal life ASAP Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 376





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 376TRUMP 2020 Re: That didnt take long « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:59:39 PM » 12 month £500.00 bet for all you pin heads who can't wait for the poison







Pfizer vaccine , within 12 months hundreds of people will have had serious reactions to this Jab



Some people will have croaked it as a direct result of this injection





If the vaccine gets pulled you owe me £500.00





Bet ends 09/12/2021





Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 405







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 405 Re: That didnt take long « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:06:57 PM » Should have listened to Trump and used Domestos. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

ZmB

Offline



Posts: 50





Posts: 50 Re: That didnt take long « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:15:50 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:11:56 PM



Love to be proved right



Should have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all

I am actuallyLove to be proved rightShould have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all

What a massive cunt.👍



As an aside though, isn't it commonplace for vaccines not to be taken by people who have extreme allergies? What a massive cunt.👍As an aside though, isn't it commonplace for vaccines not to be taken by people who have extreme allergies? Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 376





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 376TRUMP 2020 Re: That didnt take long « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:19:01 PM »



You are a wanker troll probably dip shit snitchen with another fucked up fake account .



He went missing when he got asked to chip in the Christmas charity thread Seems they have forget to test it on people with these allergies , 7 million people have them they say here.You are a wanker troll probably dip shit snitchenwith another fucked up fake account .He went missing when he got asked to chip in the Christmas charity thread Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 902





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 902Fred West ruined my wife Re: That didnt take long « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:26:08 PM » It's a Kraut/Yank collaboration. The Oxford home brew is better. Logged

ZmB

Offline



Posts: 50





Posts: 50 Re: That didnt take long « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:37:47 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 07:19:01 PM



You are a wanker troll probably dip shit snitchen with another fucked up fake account .



He went missing when he got asked to chip in the Christmas charity thread

Seems they have forget to test it on people with these allergies , 7 million people have them they say here.You are a wanker troll probably dip shit snitchenwith another fucked up fake account .He went missing when he got asked to chip in the Christmas charity thread

In the trials they did find out that some people had allergic reactions. But don't let that get in the way of your mentalist shite 👍



Approoooooooved in Canada 🇨🇦 now. Good stuff 👏 In the trials they did find out that some people had allergic reactions. But don't let that get in the way of your mentalist shite 👍Approoooooooved in Canada 🇨🇦 now. Good stuff 👏 Logged

ZmB

Offline



Posts: 50





Posts: 50 Re: That didnt take long « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:55:44 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:52:21 PM Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 06:59:39 PM 12 month £500.00 bet for all you pin heads who can't wait for the poison







Pfizer vaccine , within 12 months hundreds of people will have had serious reactions to this Jab



Some people will have croaked it as a direct result of this injection





If the vaccine gets pulled you owe me £500.00





Bet ends 09/12/2021









6 people died during the trials. It should be said that 4 of them were on a placebo though

6 people died during the trials. It should be said that 4 of them were on a placebo though

It should also be said that these peoples deaths were completely unrelated to the treatment. It should also be said that these peoples deaths were completely unrelated to the treatment. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 009





Posts: 44 009 Re: That didnt take long « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:18:23 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 07:19:01 PM



You are a wanker troll probably dip shit snitchen with another fucked up fake account .



He went missing when he got asked to chip in the Christmas charity thread

Seems they have forget to test it on people with these allergies , 7 million people have them they say here.You are a wanker troll probably dip shit snitchenwith another fucked up fake account .He went missing when he got asked to chip in the Christmas charity thread





Stop talking shite FFS Stop talking shite FFS Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

daftjim

Offline



Posts: 2 625





Posts: 2 625 Re: That didnt take long « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:27:26 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 06:59:39 PM 12 month £500.00 bet for all you pin heads who can't wait for the poison



The boards welcher strikes again.

Given the fact you've never £500 in your life where you gonna get that kind of money from?

Sell the Corsa and the van you fucking hi roller? The boards welcher strikes again.Given the fact you've never £500 in your life where you gonna get that kind of money from?Sell the Corsa and the van you fucking hi roller? Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 763





Posts: 763 Re: That didnt take long « Reply #20 on: Today at 12:47:13 AM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:51:08 PM Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:11:56 PM



Love to be proved right



Should have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all

I am actuallyLove to be proved rightShould have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all

I'm beginning to hope you get Covid then - just to be proved right



Its a slight allergic reaction ya knob









I'm beginning to hope you get Covid then - just to be proved rightIts a slight allergic reaction ya knob

The blokes a fucking animal...he proved that by bragging about slotting No2 behind his wife's back..



The Poor cow his wife that is... the is one thing doing it and the is another thing bragging about it... the dirty uncouth bastard he is.....



I still reckon he is a 'benson type' ... at work that bigs himself up as something different online...



Talk about taking your work home with U....



The blokes a fucking animal...he proved that by bragging about slotting No2 behind his wife's back..The Poor cow his wife that is... the is one thing doing it and the is another thing bragging about it... the dirty uncouth bastard he is.....I still reckon he is a 'benson type' ... at workthat bigs himself up as something different online...Talk about taking your work home with U.... Logged