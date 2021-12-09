Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 09, 2020, 08:27:39 PM
Author Topic: That didnt take long  (Read 364 times)
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 376


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 04:55:12 PM »
 
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 376


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:01:59 PM »
Awaits the bell ends who demanded we all get jabbed  charles
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 893


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:09:24 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:55:12 PM




Pleased are you?

 :wanker:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 376


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:11:56 PM »
I am actually  :like:

Love to be proved right  mcl

Should have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 740


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:32:09 PM »
I read 2 days ago that peanut allergies affect it......
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 893


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:51:08 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:11:56 PM
I am actually  :like:

Love to be proved right  mcl

Should have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all

I'm beginning to hope you get Covid then - just to be proved right

Its a slight allergic reaction ya knob
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 748



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:59:39 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 05:51:08 PM

Its a slight allergic reaction ya knob


They dissolved. Just a pointy hat and a broom left
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 003


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:37:47 PM »
People have allergic reactions to all sorts of everyday products thousands of times a day so hardly an issue, get sticking with those needles and get back to normal life ASAP   :bc:
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 376


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:59:39 PM »
12 month £500.00 bet for all you pin heads who can't wait for the poison



 Pfizer vaccine , within 12 months hundreds of people will have had serious reactions to this Jab

                        Some people will have croaked it  as a direct result of this injection


                        If the vaccine gets pulled you owe me £500.00


                        Bet ends 09/12/2021


 
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 400



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:06:57 PM »
Should have listened to Trump and used Domestos.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 376


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:11:57 PM »
 monkey
Logged
ZmB

Online Online

Posts: 49


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:15:50 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:11:56 PM
I am actually  :like:

Love to be proved right  mcl

Should have listened to the lads who knew and not these nut cases trying to kill you all

What a massive cunt.👍

As an aside though, isn't it commonplace for vaccines not to be taken by people who have extreme allergies?
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 376


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:19:01 PM »
Seems they have forget to test it on people with these allergies , 7 million people have them they say here.

You are a wanker troll probably dip shit snitchen  :matty:  with another fucked up fake account .  cry

He went missing when he got asked to chip in the Christmas charity thread   souey
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Online Online

Posts: 902


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:26:08 PM »
It's a Kraut/Yank collaboration. The Oxford home brew is better.
Logged
ZmB

Online Online

Posts: 49


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:37:47 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:19:01 PM
Seems they have forget to test it on people with these allergies , 7 million people have them they say here.

You are a wanker troll probably dip shit snitchen  :matty:  with another fucked up fake account .  cry

He went missing when he got asked to chip in the Christmas charity thread   souey

In the trials they did find out that some people had allergic reactions. But don't let that get in the way of your mentalist shite 👍

Approoooooooved in Canada 🇨🇦  now. Good stuff 👏

Approoooooooved in Canada 🇨🇦  now. Good stuff 👏
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 354


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:52:21 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:59:39 PM
12 month £500.00 bet for all you pin heads who can't wait for the poison



 Pfizer vaccine , within 12 months hundreds of people will have had serious reactions to this Jab

                        Some people will have croaked it  as a direct result of this injection


                        If the vaccine gets pulled you owe me £500.00


                        Bet ends 09/12/2021


 

6 people died during the trials. It should be said that 4 of them were on a placebo though 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
ZmB

Online Online

Posts: 49


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:55:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 07:52:21 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:59:39 PM
12 month £500.00 bet for all you pin heads who can't wait for the poison



 Pfizer vaccine , within 12 months hundreds of people will have had serious reactions to this Jab

                        Some people will have croaked it  as a direct result of this injection


                        If the vaccine gets pulled you owe me £500.00


                        Bet ends 09/12/2021


 

6 people died during the trials. It should be said that 4 of them were on a placebo though 

It should also be said that these peoples deaths were completely unrelated to the treatment.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 995


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:18:23 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:19:01 PM
Seems they have forget to test it on people with these allergies , 7 million people have them they say here.

You are a wanker troll probably dip shit snitchen  :matty:  with another fucked up fake account .  cry

He went missing when he got asked to chip in the Christmas charity thread   souey



Stop talking shite FFS  :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 625


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:27:26 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:59:39 PM
12 month £500.00 bet for all you pin heads who can't wait for the poison 

The boards welcher strikes again.
Given the fact you've never £500 in your life where you gonna get that kind of money from?
Sell the Corsa and the van you fucking hi roller?  :nige: :alf:
Logged
