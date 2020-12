Bernie

Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now) « Reply #5 on: December 09, 2020, 08:33:53 AM »



Seems the Romanian word for black is Negru, and the bloke in question thought he'd just been called a negro. Hardly worth abandoning a champs league match for

Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now) « Reply #9 on: December 09, 2020, 09:24:04 AM » Fucking idiots the lot of em.

I reckon the paedo chants boro fans have endured over the years is worse than calling some cunt a negro and fuckall has ever been said about that.

Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now) « Reply #10 on: December 09, 2020, 09:47:34 AM » I dont get it. If the Romanian for black is Negru what is wrong, apart from sensitive people saying it sounds like negro?



It is his native tongue its not his fault....... Blackburn, Blackpool, etc going to be changed?



Dont even want to ask about Blackdykes in Jockland.......

Scream till they hear you....

Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now) « Reply #11 on: December 09, 2020, 09:56:01 AM »



Whats the difference between saying 'that black guy' and saying 'that ginger guy'??



Ive also just realised that your not supposed to say guy anymore either......maybe we should all just point at each other!!



What a shambles!!

Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now) « Reply #14 on: December 09, 2020, 12:52:28 PM »





ANOTHER CUNT WITH A ROASTIE ON HIS SHOULDER WHO STOLE A LIVING HERE



DEMBA BA HAS ALWAYS BEEN A CUNT..... IF THE REF HAD SAID IT'S THE WHITE BLOKE COZ HE NEVER KNEW HIS NAME... FUCK ALL WOULD HAVE HAPPENED

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12155687/paris-saint-germain-vs-istanbul-basaksehir-abandoned-players-walk-off-after-alleged-racist-remark

Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now) « Reply #15 on: December 09, 2020, 02:13:49 PM » I was thinking of a chuckleworthy ironic/sardonic comment to go with this incident but it really has gone beyond parody now.



Anyone who subscribes to this Minority Victimhood Olympics must be nucking futs.

Posts: 77 890I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now) « Reply #16 on: December 09, 2020, 03:13:30 PM » WHAT WAS COMMENTED ON LAST NIGHT BY CERTAIN WANKERS IN OUR MEDIA 👎



A word was heard and presumed racist. It was then realised it may not have been what they thought, but by that time no one could back down. Going purely on what Ba has said, the ref pointed at a group of people and used the word that he thought best described the person in question that would pick out said person in a group. However Ba wasn't willing to back down and escalated a question that the guy could never be answer.

Now I heard privilidged Liniker state last night you would never say 'that white guy', why would you not say that statement, if the statement clearly identified someone in a crowd. I'm sure people use bald, hairy etc etc.

Rio who recently had a show about highlighting racism was the best out of all the pundits and said we need to find out exactly what has been said and in what manner, Owen was horrendous calling for the guy to be sacked without any investigation.

Now it could be the guy did use it in a racist undertone and that investigation will find out. Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now) « Reply #17 on: December 09, 2020, 04:26:57 PM »



Just think of all those White players that could do with the cash!



All the Black players that have a problem with racism need to go on strike