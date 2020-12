LEON TROTSKY

Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now) « Reply #16 on: Today at 03:13:30 PM » WHAT WAS COMMENTED ON LAST NIGHT BY CERTAIN WANKERS IN OUR MEDIA 👎



A word was heard and presumed racist. It was then realised it may not have been what they thought, but by that time no one could back down. Going purely on what Ba has said, the ref pointed at a group of people and used the word that he thought best described the person in question that would pick out said person in a group. However Ba wasn't willing to back down and escalated a question that the guy could never be answer.

Now I heard privilidged Liniker state last night you would never say 'that white guy', why would you not say that statement, if the statement clearly identified someone in a crowd. I'm sure people use bald, hairy etc etc.

Rio who recently had a show about highlighting racism was the best out of all the pundits and said we need to find out exactly what has been said and in what manner, Owen was horrendous calling for the guy to be sacked without any investigation.

Now it could be the guy did use it in a racist undertone and that investigation will find out.