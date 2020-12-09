Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 09, 2020, 01:26:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)  (Read 513 times)
Pigeon droppings
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 115


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:35:59 PM »
Because a racist comment was made...












BY ONE OF THE OFFICIALS,  mick
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 792


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:45:10 PM »
Ref asked him who was to be booked from the bench, said "the black guy" in Romanian, then shit hit the fan.
Logged
boro_boro_boro
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 135


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:26:01 PM »
An innocent slip up Im sure but I can just imagine the reaction on the other officials and representatives

https://i.gifer.com/13Qe.gif
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 038


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:36:14 AM »
OK I'm fucking baffled. You can't call a black guy a black guy now?
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 030

Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:37:59 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:36:14 AM
OK I'm fucking baffled. You can't call a black guy a black guy now?

Its probably that dubious thing again where "black" in garlic belt languages sounds a bit like that there "N" word.
Logged
CoB scum
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 288


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:33:53 AM »
Seems the Romanian word for black is Negru, and the bloke in question thought he'd just been called a negro  souey

Hardly worth abandoning a champs league match for  :wanker:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 684



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:56:17 AM »
I was described yesterday as caucasian yesterday ... might have to call the police for hate crime
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 237


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:00:43 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:56:17 AM
I was described yesterday as caucasian yesterday ... might have to call the police for hate crime

:like:

today i'm describing you as a cunt

:mido:
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 001

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:03:08 AM »
At least he's a white cunt  :alastair:

Can't be doing with them purple ones  klins
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 398



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:24:04 AM »
Fucking idiots the lot of em.
I reckon the paedo chants boro fans have endured over the years is worse than calling some cunt a negro and fuckall has ever been said about that.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 735


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:47:34 AM »
I dont get it. If the Romanian for black is Negru what is wrong, apart from sensitive people saying it sounds like negro?

It is his native tongue its not his fault....... Blackburn, Blackpool, etc going to be changed?

Dont even want to ask about Blackdykes in Jockland.......
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
hep21

Offline Offline

Posts: 15


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:56:01 AM »
What a shambles!!

Whats the difference between saying 'that black guy' and saying 'that ginger guy'??

Ive also just realised that your not supposed to say guy anymore either......maybe we should all just point at each other!!

 
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 128


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:32:12 PM »
The "I'm offended" hair trigger strikes again.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 034


View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:45:39 PM »
Offended by the Anti Purple rhetiric..

OUTRAGEOUSE indeed..

ADMIN ADMIN

 :basil:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 77 802

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:52:28 PM »
DEMBA BA HAS ALWAYS BEEN A CUNT..... IF THE REF HAD SAID IT'S THE WHITE BLOKE COZ HE NEVER KNEW HIS NAME... FUCK ALL WOULD HAVE HAPPENED 👎


ANOTHER CUNT WITH A ROASTIE ON HIS SHOULDER WHO STOLE A LIVING HERE 👎

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12155687/paris-saint-germain-vs-istanbul-basaksehir-abandoned-players-walk-off-after-alleged-racist-remark
« Last Edit: Today at 01:16:04 PM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 