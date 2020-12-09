Welcome,
December 09, 2020, 01:26:20 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
Author
Topic: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
Pigeon droppings
Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:59 PM
Because a racist comment was made...
BY ONE OF THE OFFICIALS,
SmogOnTour
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:10 PM
Ref asked him who was to be booked from the bench, said "the black guy" in Romanian, then shit hit the fan.
boro_boro_boro
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:01 PM
An innocent slip up Im sure but I can just imagine the reaction on the other officials and representatives
https://i.gifer.com/13Qe.gif
towz
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:36:14 AM
OK I'm fucking baffled. You can't call a black guy a black guy now?
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:37:59 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:36:14 AM
OK I'm fucking baffled. You can't call a black guy a black guy now?
Its probably that dubious thing again where "black" in garlic belt languages sounds a bit like that there "N" word.
CoB scum
Bernie
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:33:53 AM
Seems the Romanian word for black is Negru, and the bloke in question thought he'd just been called a negro
Hardly worth abandoning a champs league match for
Wee_Willie
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:56:17 AM
I was described yesterday as caucasian yesterday ... might have to call the police for hate crime
tunstall
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:00:43 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:56:17 AM
I was described yesterday as caucasian yesterday ... might have to call the police for hate crime
today i'm describing you as a cunt
Minge
Superstar
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:03:08 AM
At least he's a white cunt
Can't be doing with them purple ones
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:24:04 AM
Fucking idiots the lot of em.
I reckon the paedo chants boro fans have endured over the years is worse than calling some cunt a negro and fuckall has ever been said about that.
Logged
nekder365
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:47:34 AM
I dont get it. If the Romanian for black is Negru what is wrong, apart from sensitive people saying it sounds like negro?
It is his native tongue its not his fault....... Blackburn, Blackpool, etc going to be changed?
Dont even want to ask about Blackdykes in Jockland.......
hep21
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:56:01 AM
What a shambles!!
Whats the difference between saying 'that black guy' and saying 'that ginger guy'??
Ive also just realised that your not supposed to say guy anymore either......maybe we should all just point at each other!!
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:32:12 PM
The "I'm offended" hair trigger strikes again.
plazmuh
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:45:39 PM
Offended by the Anti Purple rhetiric..
OUTRAGEOUSE indeed..
ADMIN ADMIN
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:52:28 PM
DEMBA BA HAS ALWAYS BEEN A CUNT..... IF THE REF HAD SAID IT'S THE WHITE BLOKE COZ HE NEVER KNEW HIS NAME... FUCK ALL WOULD HAVE HAPPENED 👎
ANOTHER CUNT WITH A ROASTIE ON HIS SHOULDER WHO STOLE A LIVING HERE 👎
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12155687/paris-saint-germain-vs-istanbul-basaksehir-abandoned-players-walk-off-after-alleged-racist-remark
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:16:04 PM by LEON TROTSKY
»
