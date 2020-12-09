Bernie

Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)



Seems the Romanian word for black is Negru, and the bloke in question thought he'd just been called a negro. Hardly worth abandoning a champs league match for

Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
Fucking idiots the lot of em.
I reckon the paedo chants boro fans have endured over the years is worse than calling some cunt a negro and fuckall has ever been said about that.

I reckon the paedo chants boro fans have endured over the years is worse than calling some cunt a negro and fuckall has ever been said about that.

Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
I dont get it. If the Romanian for black is Negru what is wrong, apart from sensitive people saying it sounds like negro?
It is his native tongue its not his fault....... Blackburn, Blackpool, etc going to be changed?
Dont even want to ask about Blackdykes in Jockland.......



It is his native tongue its not his fault....... Blackburn, Blackpool, etc going to be changed?



Dont even want to ask about Blackdykes in Jockland.......

Scream till they hear you....

Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)



Whats the difference between saying 'that black guy' and saying 'that ginger guy'??



Ive also just realised that your not supposed to say guy anymore either......maybe we should all just point at each other!!



What a shambles!! Whats the difference between saying 'that black guy' and saying 'that ginger guy'?? Ive also just realised that your not supposed to say guy anymore either......maybe we should all just point at each other!!