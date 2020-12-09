Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 09, 2020, 09:11:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)  (Read 376 times)
Pigeon droppings
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 115


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:35:59 PM »
Because a racist comment was made...












BY ONE OF THE OFFICIALS,  mick
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 792


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:45:10 PM »
Ref asked him who was to be booked from the bench, said "the black guy" in Romanian, then shit hit the fan.
Logged
boro_boro_boro
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 135


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:26:01 PM »
An innocent slip up Im sure but I can just imagine the reaction on the other officials and representatives

https://i.gifer.com/13Qe.gif
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 038


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:36:14 AM »
OK I'm fucking baffled. You can't call a black guy a black guy now?
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 027

Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:37:59 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:36:14 AM
OK I'm fucking baffled. You can't call a black guy a black guy now?

Its probably that dubious thing again where "black" in garlic belt languages sounds a bit like that there "N" word.
Logged
CoB scum
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 285


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:33:53 AM »
Seems the Romanian word for black is Negru, and the bloke in question thought he'd just been called a negro  souey

Hardly worth abandoning a champs league match for  :wanker:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 683



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:56:17 AM »
I was described yesterday as caucasian yesterday ... might have to call the police for hate crime
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 237


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:00:43 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:56:17 AM
I was described yesterday as caucasian yesterday ... might have to call the police for hate crime

:like:

today i'm describing you as a cunt

:mido:
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 001

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:03:08 AM »
At least he's a white cunt  :alastair:

Can't be doing with them purple ones  klins
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 