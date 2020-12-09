Welcome,
December 09, 2020
Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
Topic: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
Pigeon droppings
Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:59 PM »
Because a racist comment was made...
BY ONE OF THE OFFICIALS,
SmogOnTour
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:10 PM »
Ref asked him who was to be booked from the bench, said "the black guy" in Romanian, then shit hit the fan.
boro_boro_boro
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:01 PM »
An innocent slip up Im sure but I can just imagine the reaction on the other officials and representatives
https://i.gifer.com/13Qe.gif
towz
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:36:14 AM »
OK I'm fucking baffled. You can't call a black guy a black guy now?
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:37:59 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:36:14 AM
OK I'm fucking baffled. You can't call a black guy a black guy now?
Its probably that dubious thing again where "black" in garlic belt languages sounds a bit like that there "N" word.
CoB scum
Bernie
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:33:53 AM »
Seems the Romanian word for black is Negru, and the bloke in question thought he'd just been called a negro
Hardly worth abandoning a champs league match for
Wee_Willie
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:56:17 AM »
I was described yesterday as caucasian yesterday ... might have to call the police for hate crime
tunstall
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:00:43 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:56:17 AM
I was described yesterday as caucasian yesterday ... might have to call the police for hate crime
today i'm describing you as a cunt
Minge
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:03:08 AM »
At least he's a white cunt
Can't be doing with them purple ones
Loading...