Author Topic: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)  (Read 272 times)
« on: Yesterday at 09:35:59 PM »
Because a racist comment was made...












BY ONE OF THE OFFICIALS,  mick
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:45:10 PM »
Ref asked him who was to be booked from the bench, said "the black guy" in Romanian, then shit hit the fan.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:26:01 PM »
An innocent slip up Im sure but I can just imagine the reaction on the other officials and representatives

https://i.gifer.com/13Qe.gif
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:36:14 AM »
OK I'm fucking baffled. You can't call a black guy a black guy now?
