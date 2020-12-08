Welcome,
December 08, 2020, 10:20:26 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
Author
Topic: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now) (Read 120 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 115
Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
on:
Today
at 09:35:59 PM »
Because a racist comment was made...
BY ONE OF THE OFFICIALS,
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 792
Re: Istanbul v PSG...both teams walk off (right now)
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:45:10 PM »
Ref asked him who was to be booked from the bench, said "the black guy" in Romanian, then shit hit the fan.
