El Capitan

Posts: 44 008 Bill Gates « on: December 08, 2020, 06:24:10 PM »





Logged

nekder365

Posts: 3 745 Re: Bill Gates « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:57:35 AM » If you had the option of all of Bill Gates money or ending the Covid crisis.....

What colour Ferrari would you buy???....................





Logged

Scream till they hear you....

Minge

Posts: 10 013Superstar Re: Bill Gates « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:13:35 AM » Would have to be red obviously.

Logged

nekder365

Posts: 3 745 Re: Bill Gates « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:39:40 AM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:13:35 AM Would have to be red obviously.

I once did a yellow testarossa for one of the owners of rycroft Mercedes, just looked wrong in yellow



I dont get why with a Ferrari you would not want it red.... Seen a yellow 1 (could be his) and it ruined it.....



(The colour yellow, not the paint job i thought that was spot on....PHEWWW....) I dont get why with a Ferrari you would not want it red.... Seen a yellow 1 (could be his) and it ruined it.....(The colour yellow, not the paint job i thought that was spot on....PHEWWW....)

Scream till they hear you....

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 77 839I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Bill Gates « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:17:58 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:13:35 AM Would have to be red obviously.

I once did a yellow testarossa for one of the owners of rycroft Mercedes, just looked wrong in yellow



I LIKE THE BLACK ONES. 👍



Logged

nekder365

Posts: 3 745 Re: Bill Gates « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:35:17 PM » Henry Ford would have been fucked releasing the model T now........

Scream till they hear you....

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 8 132Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Bill Gates « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:47:28 PM »

The Dino 246 looks fantastic in yellow



Logged

Minge

Posts: 10 013Superstar Re: Bill Gates « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:53:14 AM »



Now be told



Logged

PoliteDwarf

Posts: 10 045Not big and not clever Re: Bill Gates « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:02:42 AM »

One of these would look great in yellow:



Logged