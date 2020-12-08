Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 13, 2020, 10:42:44 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive  (Read 680 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 393


View Profile
« on: December 08, 2020, 02:02:09 PM »
Alright you miserable cunts. Its nearly Christmas so here is the plan.

I want the regular posters of this board to each donate £10 to Zoe's Place Middlesbrough. This is an independent charity that cares for terminally Ill babies and kids and does a fantastic job.

In turn for every £10 you donate I will match it up to a maximum of £100. That should mean a Christmas bonus of £200 for Zoes place.

To kick off I've donated £50 as a start and addressed it "from the lads of the comeonboro message board".

Come on then get yer wallets out.  Let's do summat decent to end what's been a horrible year.

https://www.zoes-place.org.uk/middlesbrough/default.aspx
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 752


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 08, 2020, 02:35:30 PM »
 :like: :like: Im in  :like:
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 019


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 08, 2020, 02:40:31 PM »
Good call  jc
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 696


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 08, 2020, 02:59:50 PM »
I'm in
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 141


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 08, 2020, 03:10:24 PM »
Another £50 from me Bob.
Well done, great idea.
 :like:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 510


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 08, 2020, 05:37:44 PM »
Well done Bob.



 :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 028


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: December 08, 2020, 05:54:38 PM »
Nice one Bob lad  :beer:














You virtue signalling wanker  jc
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 802


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: December 08, 2020, 05:56:02 PM »
Bobup,I'm not one for giving me personal details out over t'inter pipes,(bank details,pay pal etc,bit old fashioned like that I am,but....I'll find a way to get me tenner there.good arrows gadge 🤗x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 268


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: December 08, 2020, 07:06:16 PM »
Brilliant idea mate

 :like:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 701



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: December 08, 2020, 07:07:10 PM »
Theres some great charities out there and some which are not, this is in former. Great gesture. Donated.
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 268


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: December 08, 2020, 07:20:14 PM »
100 bar in the pot
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 066

Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: December 08, 2020, 07:32:40 PM »
+£50 
Logged
CoB scum
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 696


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: December 08, 2020, 08:00:01 PM »
I do a lot of charity work for Zoe's, it's a fantastic charity.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 393


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: December 08, 2020, 09:11:25 PM »
Thanks all for your contributions.

Easily hit the target already  :like:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 391


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: December 08, 2020, 09:17:31 PM »
ill stick £30 in no problem .

Has  :matty: Paid up 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 752


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: December 08, 2020, 09:18:24 PM »
Great stuff Bob.

Some of the ridiculous causes that receive funding from councils/Gov baffle me yet Zoe's has a proven track record of it being not only successful but a vital service but has to rely on donations sickens me....
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 763



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: December 09, 2020, 05:55:59 PM »
Good idea
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 026

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: December 09, 2020, 06:03:29 PM »
 :like:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 907


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: December 09, 2020, 07:00:01 PM »
Done

 :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 771


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: December 11, 2020, 01:19:23 PM »
 :like: done
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 391


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:40:04 PM »
The money's been taken from my account  :like:





Has Narrow back  :matty: paid up yet or is it another poorly kid let down by the pretend greedy rich boy 

 
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 961


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:38:52 AM »
Just seen this Bob, I'm in
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 696


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:03:40 PM »
Where's moneybags DaftJim? Come on superstar, what's a few hundred quid to you!!
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 391


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:41:24 PM »
All the same these lefty maggots  :wanker: :wanker:


$12,000 A Week Towz  out of this thread

Big Gob Daft Jim who boasts about his wealth out of this thread

CapsCock Harris  Out of this thread


The linthorpe Locust a few pathetic words  :unlike: :unlike:


That's the  caring Labour lot  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:


I fucking despise lefty's



 
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 463


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:18:05 PM »
I forgot charity doesnt count unless you boast about it online 

Crocket I heard your daughter split up with Abdul and has shacked back up with big Denzil, whatever makes her happy I suppose 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 028


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:29:15 PM »
Ive had a DD with Zoes Place for about the last 8 years.



I think a lovely gesture, Crocky, would be if you matched the £2k Ive already given to the charity.






Also, youve made yourself look a right fucking classless cunt starting chew on a genuine thread like this  :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 