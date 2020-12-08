Bobupanddown

Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive « on: December 08, 2020, 02:02:09 PM »



I want the regular posters of this board to each donate £10 to Zoe's Place Middlesbrough. This is an independent charity that cares for terminally Ill babies and kids and does a fantastic job.



In turn for every £10 you donate I will match it up to a maximum of £100. That should mean a Christmas bonus of £200 for Zoes place.



To kick off I've donated £50 as a start and addressed it "from the lads of the comeonboro message board".



Come on then get yer wallets out. Let's do summat decent to end what's been a horrible year.



https://www.zoes-place.org.uk/middlesbrough/default.aspx



TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive « Reply #4 on: December 08, 2020, 03:10:24 PM »

Well done, great idea.

Another £50 from me Bob.Well done, great idea.

Bob_Ender

Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive « Reply #7 on: December 08, 2020, 05:56:02 PM » Bobup,I'm not one for giving me personal details out over t'inter pipes,(bank details,pay pal etc,bit old fashioned like that I am,but....I'll find a way to get me tenner there.good arrows gadge 🤗x

RIK MAYALL

Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive « Reply #12 on: December 08, 2020, 08:00:01 PM » I do a lot of charity work for Zoe's, it's a fantastic charity.

nekder365

Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive « Reply #15 on: December 08, 2020, 09:18:24 PM » Great stuff Bob.



Some of the ridiculous causes that receive funding from councils/Gov baffle me yet Zoe's has a proven track record of it being not only successful but a vital service but has to rely on donations sickens me....

Scream till they hear you....

Ural Quntz



Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive « Reply #18 on: December 09, 2020, 07:00:01 PM »



Done

sockets



Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:40:04 PM »











Has Narrow back paid up yet or is it another poorly kid let down by the pretend greedy rich boy



The money's been taken from my accountHas Narrow backpaid up yet or is it another poorly kid let down by the pretend greedy rich boy

RIK MAYALL

Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive « Reply #22 on: Today at 03:03:40 PM » Where's moneybags DaftJim? Come on superstar, what's a few hundred quid to you!!

sockets



Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive « Reply #23 on: Today at 03:41:24 PM »





$12,000 A Week Towz out of this thread



Big Gob Daft Jim who boasts about his wealth out of this thread



CapsCock Harris Out of this thread





The linthorpe Locust a few pathetic words





That's the caring Labour lot





I fucking despise lefty's







$12,000 A Week Towzout of this threadBig Gob Daft Jim who boasts about his wealthout of this threadCapsCock HarrisOut of this threadThe linthorpe Locust a few pathetic wordsThat's the caring Labour lotI fucking despise lefty's

CapsDave

Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive « Reply #24 on: Today at 05:18:05 PM »



I forgot charity doesnt count unless you boast about it onlineCrocket I heard your daughter split up with Abdul and has shacked back up with big Denzil, whatever makes her happy I suppose


