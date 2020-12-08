Bobupanddown

I want the regular posters of this board to each donate £10 to Zoe's Place Middlesbrough. This is an independent charity that cares for terminally Ill babies and kids and does a fantastic job.



In turn for every £10 you donate I will match it up to a maximum of £100. That should mean a Christmas bonus of £200 for Zoes place.



To kick off I've donated £50 as a start and addressed it "from the lads of the comeonboro message board".



Come on then get yer wallets out. Let's do summat decent to end what's been a horrible year.



https://www.zoes-place.org.uk/middlesbrough/default.aspx



Well done, great idea.

Another £50 from me Bob.Well done, great idea.

Posts: 798 Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive « Reply #7 on: December 08, 2020, 05:56:02 PM » Bobup,I'm not one for giving me personal details out over t'inter pipes,(bank details,pay pal etc,bit old fashioned like that I am,but....I'll find a way to get me tenner there.good arrows gadge 🤗x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Posts: 12 696Once in every lifetime Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive « Reply #12 on: December 08, 2020, 08:00:01 PM » I do a lot of charity work for Zoe's, it's a fantastic charity. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Posts: 3 752 Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive « Reply #15 on: December 08, 2020, 09:18:24 PM » Great stuff Bob.



Some of the ridiculous causes that receive funding from councils/Gov baffle me yet Zoe's has a proven track record of it being not only successful but a vital service but has to rely on donations sickens me.... Logged Sold down the river

Done