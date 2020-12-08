Welcome,
December 13, 2020, 03:10:04 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
Topic: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 386
Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 02:02:09 PM »
Alright you miserable cunts. Its nearly Christmas so here is the plan.
I want the regular posters of this board to each donate £10 to Zoe's Place Middlesbrough. This is an independent charity that cares for terminally Ill babies and kids and does a fantastic job.
In turn for every £10 you donate I will match it up to a maximum of £100. That should mean a Christmas bonus of £200 for Zoes place.
To kick off I've donated £50 as a start and addressed it "from the lads of the comeonboro message board".
Come on then get yer wallets out. Let's do summat decent to end what's been a horrible year.
https://www.zoes-place.org.uk/middlesbrough/default.aspx
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 02:35:30 PM »
Im in
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 02:40:31 PM »
Good call
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 02:59:50 PM »
I'm in
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 03:10:24 PM »
Another £50 from me Bob.
Well done, great idea.
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 05:37:44 PM »
Well done Bob.
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 05:54:38 PM »
Nice one Bob lad
You virtue signalling wanker
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 05:56:02 PM »
Bobup,I'm not one for giving me personal details out over t'inter pipes,(bank details,pay pal etc,bit old fashioned like that I am,but....I'll find a way to get me tenner there.good arrows gadge 🤗x
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 07:06:16 PM »
Brilliant idea mate
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 07:07:10 PM »
Theres some great charities out there and some which are not, this is in former. Great gesture. Donated.
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 07:20:14 PM »
100 bar in the pot
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 07:32:40 PM »
+£50
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 08:00:01 PM »
I do a lot of charity work for Zoe's, it's a fantastic charity.
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 09:11:25 PM »
Thanks all for your contributions.
Easily hit the target already
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 09:17:31 PM »
ill stick £30 in no problem .
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 08, 2020, 09:18:24 PM »
Great stuff Bob.
Some of the ridiculous causes that receive funding from councils/Gov baffle me yet Zoe's has a proven track record of it being not only successful but a vital service but has to rely on donations sickens me....
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 09, 2020, 05:55:59 PM »
Good idea
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 09, 2020, 06:03:29 PM »
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 09, 2020, 07:00:01 PM »
Done
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
December 11, 2020, 01:19:23 PM »
done
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
Yesterday
at 01:40:04 PM »
The money's been taken from my account
Has Narrow back
paid up yet or is it another poorly kid let down by the pretend greedy rich boy
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
Today
at 11:38:52 AM »
Just seen this Bob, I'm in
Re: Bobs COB Christmas Charity Drive
Today
at 03:03:40 PM »
Where's moneybags DaftJim? Come on superstar, what's a few hundred quid to you!!
