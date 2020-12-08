Bobupanddown

I want the regular posters of this board to each donate £10 to Zoe's Place Middlesbrough. This is an independent charity that cares for terminally Ill babies and kids and does a fantastic job.



In turn for every £10 you donate I will match it up to a maximum of £100. That should mean a Christmas bonus of £200 for Zoes place.



To kick off I've donated £50 as a start and addressed it "from the lads of the comeonboro message board".



Come on then get yer wallets out. Let's do summat decent to end what's been a horrible year.



https://www.zoes-place.org.uk/middlesbrough/default.aspx



Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China




