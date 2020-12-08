Welcome,
December 08, 2020, 03:30:52 PM
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
Topic: The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
Ben G
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
Released today and Im about to sit and watch it.
This is the version that was supposed to be the final chapter but as always the film studio intervened.
Tory Cunt
Re: The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
Is it online or have you got the dvd Ben?
Ben G
Re: The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
Downloaded it.
It actually starts much better and seems more like a sequel.
Re: The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
Going to have a look for it. I always thought it was going to be based on The Last Don by Puzzo. Good call
