December 08, 2020, 03:30:52 PM
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
Ben G
« on: Today at 01:26:56 PM »
Released today and Im about to sit and watch it.

This is the version that was supposed to be the final chapter but as always the film studio intervened.
Tory Cunt
nekder365
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:14:11 PM »
Is it online or have you got the dvd Ben?  :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:26:36 PM »
Downloaded it.

It actually starts much better and seems more like a sequel.
nekder365
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:29:04 PM »
Going to have a look for it. I always thought it was going to be based on The Last Don by Puzzo. Good call  :like:
