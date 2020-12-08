Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 08, 2020, 10:20:20 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
On the front page of the BBC website this morning...
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: On the front page of the BBC website this morning... (Read 213 times)
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 024
Not big and not clever
On the front page of the BBC website this morning...
«
on:
Today
at 10:47:09 AM »
...this is what you pay your license fee for.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree/article/ef932792-17b5-4274-bba3-3452070c3e10
Logged
CoB scum
Jake past
Online
Posts: 1 377
Re: On the front page of the BBC website this morning...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:30:37 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 10:47:09 AM
...this is what you pay your license fee for.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree/article/ef932792-17b5-4274-bba3-3452070c3e10
Worth every penny, just needs some more graphic giphs
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 884
Pack o cunts
Re: On the front page of the BBC website this morning...
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:41:37 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 10:47:09 AM
...this is what you pay your license fee for.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree/article/ef932792-17b5-4274-bba3-3452070c3e10
From 2018?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jake past
Online
Posts: 1 377
Re: On the front page of the BBC website this morning...
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:04:56 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 12:41:37 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 10:47:09 AM
...this is what you pay your license fee for.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree/article/ef932792-17b5-4274-bba3-3452070c3e10
From 2018?
See, even the BBC uses algorithms based on your search history. God bless aunty been
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...