December 08, 2020, 10:20:20 PM
Author Topic: On the front page of the BBC website this morning...  (Read 213 times)
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« on: Today at 10:47:09 AM »
...this is what you pay your license fee for. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree/article/ef932792-17b5-4274-bba3-3452070c3e10
CoB scum
Jake past
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:37 PM »
Worth every penny, just needs some more graphic giphs 
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:41:37 PM »
From 2018?
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jake past
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:04:56 PM »
See, even the BBC uses algorithms based on your search history. God bless aunty been  jc
