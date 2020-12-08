Good luck with it Ben..... my offer to help mod the place nights only in a non-biases way will always stand
Your 1st week on here you pretended to be nails
Making threats to Liddle with your first posts, went on a good few days then you disappeared after your arse fell out
and come crawling back on months later after deleting the posts were you were going to sort him out good and proper , Turns out you were just another multi account gob shite
Only dealing you will be getting Mod wise is when one of em starts the bull dozer up and scrapes your account off this board
To coin a liddle prhase........ fucking hook line and sinker......
You'll do foe me crocs lad.....
[/quote]
...
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
See wat you've made me do after fucking up the quote function.....u monster.
No ard feelings by the way Crocs.... i didn't intend to snare you personally with the above post....
Despite replying to Benjamins in a mischievous way,,,,
Regards & Respect...