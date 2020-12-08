Bud Wiser

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Re: CoB the future « Reply #50 on: December 08, 2020, 08:10:00 PM » Quote from: Ben G on December 08, 2020, 12:47:46 AM Just mulling it over but I plan to relaunch the full site for the start of next season.



Steve has basically handed me overall control of this place as he's working round the clock.



The plan is for me to write a weekly piece (I've a degree in journalism so it's only right) and hand over a 'comment is free' policy which is open to all.



Very similar to what they have on The Guardian site and that gets a lots of attention and comments.

Providing there's nothing illegal or offensive in a users post, they can write what the fuck they like.



I'd also like to reach out to any potential columnists with a view to a regular slot.



It really is about time that FMTTM was challenged by proper fans with proper opinions, and not the voices of 50 somethings who reside in suburban London.



I'm still a card carrying member of the press so I'd be requesting press releases from the club and access to press conferences too.



Any thoughts, ideas?







You could maybe show some intent by putting an end to threads like this...



http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=147941.0

You could maybe show some intent by putting an end to threads like this...

TedBongo

Re: CoB the future « Reply #51 on: December 08, 2020, 10:10:22 PM » For your own sanity I'd keep things as they are because let's be honest this place is a fucking zoo



May be it's best knowing all the animals are happy in their enclosure spending their days throwing shit at each other.

Bob_Ender

Re: CoB the future « Reply #53 on: December 08, 2020, 10:59:52 PM » Quotes of the day .................Ted B, this place is fucking zoo



..................Billy B,headlock of the week............😂😂😂😁



We live to fight another day young Jedi's.........😎x



.

MF(c) DOOM

Re: CoB the future « Reply #54 on: December 08, 2020, 11:38:54 PM » All this place needs to improve is some proper moderation. Just a sustained period of deleting posts / banning posters who cross the line. That doesn't mean it has to become some FMTTM wokedom - the line doesn't have to be very high, just needs to stamp out the sort of stuff you see on Bruces thread, the trolling, peado accusations

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: CoB the future « Reply #55 on: December 08, 2020, 11:43:23 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 08, 2020, 11:38:54 PM All this place needs to improve is some proper moderation. Just a sustained period of deleting posts / banning posters who cross the line. That doesn't mean it has to become some FMTTM wokedom - the line doesn't have to be very high, just needs to stamp out the sort of stuff you see on Bruces thread, the trolling, peado accusations





There's been stuff posted on here that should've resulted in a ban(Goldby was dishing them out for fun) but Ben just decided to remove the threads without any further action.



There's been stuff posted on here that should've resulted in a ban(Goldby was dishing them out for fun) but Ben just decided to remove the threads without any further action.

Ben G



Mountain King
Re: CoB the future « Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:38:21 AM » Thanks for the input and messages of support.





Just to clarify, the board is staying put with no plans on that score. I do hope to attach a real live website with something other than people calling each other cunts to it though.



Tory Cunt

headset

Posts: 767 Re: CoB the future « Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:01:45 AM » Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:38:21 AM Thanks for the input and messages of support.





Just to clarify, the board is staying put with no plans on that score. I do hope to attach a real live website with something other than people calling each other cunts to it though.









Good luck with it Ben..... my offer to help mod the place nights only in a non-biases way will always stand

Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 894Pack o cunts Re: CoB the future « Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 02:53:44 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:38:21 AM Thanks for the input and messages of support.





Just to clarify, the board is staying put with no plans on that score. I do hope to attach a real live website with something other than people calling each other cunts to it though.







As long as you do it somewhere else........



As long as you do it somewhere else........

sockets



TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 376TRUMP 2020 Re: CoB the future « Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 03:52:02 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:01:45 AM









Good luck with it Ben..... my offer to help mod the place nights only in a non-biases way will always stand

[/quote]























Your 1st week on here you pretended to be nails



Making threats to Liddle with your first posts, went on a good few days then you disappeared after your arse fell out and come crawling back on months later after deleting the posts were you were going to sort him out good and proper , Turns out you were just another multi account gob shite



Your 1st week on here you pretended to be nails

Making threats to Liddle with your first posts, went on a good few days then you disappeared after your arse fell out and come crawling back on months later after deleting the posts were you were going to sort him out good and proper , Turns out you were just another multi account gob shite

Only dealing you will be getting Mod wise is when one of em starts the bull dozer up and scrapes your account off this board

headset

Posts: 767 Re: CoB the future « Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 04:20:58 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 03:52:02 PM Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:01:45 AM









Good luck with it Ben..... my offer to help mod the place nights only in a non-biases way will always stand

Good luck with it Ben..... my offer to help mod the place nights only in a non-biases way will always stand





















Your 1st week on here you pretended to be nails



Making threats to Liddle with your first posts, went on a good few days then you disappeared after your arse fell out and come crawling back on months later after deleting the posts were you were going to sort him out good and proper , Turns out you were just another multi account gob shite



Only dealing you will be getting Mod wise is when one of em starts the bull dozer up and scrapes your account off this board

[/quote]





To coin a liddle prhase........ fucking hook line and sinker......



To coin a liddle prhase........ fucking hook line and sinker......

You'll do foe me crocs lad.....