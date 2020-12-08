Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: CoB the future  (Read 1357 times)
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #50 on: December 08, 2020, 08:10:00 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on December 08, 2020, 12:47:46 AM
Just mulling it over but I plan to relaunch the full site for the start of next season.

Steve has basically handed me overall control of this place as he's working round the clock.

The plan is for me to write a weekly piece (I've a degree in journalism so it's only right) and hand over a 'comment is free' policy which is open to all.

Very similar to what they have on The Guardian site and that gets a lots of attention and comments.
Providing there's nothing illegal or offensive in a users post, they can write what the fuck they like.

I'd also like to reach out to any potential columnists with a view to a regular slot.

It really is about time that FMTTM was challenged by proper fans with proper opinions, and not the voices of 50 somethings who reside in suburban London.

I'm still a card carrying member of the press so I'd be requesting press releases from the club and access to press conferences too.

Any thoughts, ideas?



You could maybe show some intent by putting an end to threads like this...

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=147941.0 
TedBongo
« Reply #51 on: December 08, 2020, 10:10:22 PM »
For your own sanity I'd keep things as they are because let's be honest this place is a fucking zoo

May be it's best knowing all the animals are happy in their enclosure spending their days throwing shit at each other.
Always offended never ashamed (29.05.85)
Billy Balfour
« Reply #52 on: December 08, 2020, 10:20:59 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 08, 2020, 06:48:47 PM
Ben,not lot needs to be changing with this site,if it were my site,they would go summit like this

1.........match day thread

2........all things Boro

3........any other 'sport'😁

4........politics religion an all that carry on.

5.......just general chit chat,Aknow,bit gay that one like

6.......I'm pretty sure if we come together we'll all think of no 7 😁x

7....Headlock of the week.
Bob_Ender
« Reply #53 on: December 08, 2020, 10:59:52 PM »
Quotes of the day .................Ted B,  this place is fucking zoo

                               ..................Billy B,headlock of the week............😂😂😂😁

We live to fight another day young  Jedi's.........😎x

                                                .
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #54 on: December 08, 2020, 11:38:54 PM »
All this place needs to improve is some proper moderation. Just a sustained period of deleting posts / banning posters who cross the line. That doesn't mean it has to become some FMTTM wokedom - the line doesn't have to be very high, just needs to stamp out the sort of stuff you see on Bruces thread, the trolling, peado accusations
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #55 on: December 08, 2020, 11:43:23 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 08, 2020, 11:38:54 PM
All this place needs to improve is some proper moderation. Just a sustained period of deleting posts / banning posters who cross the line. That doesn't mean it has to become some FMTTM wokedom - the line doesn't have to be very high, just needs to stamp out the sort of stuff you see on Bruces thread, the trolling, peado accusations


There's been stuff posted on here that should've resulted in a ban(Goldby was dishing them out for fun) but Ben just decided to remove the threads without any further action.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
38red
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 12:59:37 AM »
Appoint Bruce as moderator
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 05:35:47 AM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 12:59:37 AM
Appoint Bruce as moderator

Again?
CoB scum
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:38:21 AM »
Thanks for the input and messages of support.


Just to clarify, the board is staying put with no plans on that score. I do hope to attach a real live website with something other than people calling each other cunts to it though.
Tory Cunt
Bernie
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:47:14 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:38:21 AM
Thanks for the input and messages of support.


Just to clarify, the board is staying put with no plans on that score. I do hope to attach a real live website with something other than people calling each other cunts to it though.



 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
headset
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:58:29 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 08, 2020, 11:38:54 PM
All this place needs to improve is some proper moderation. Just a sustained period of deleting posts / banning posters who cross the line. That doesn't mean it has to become some FMTTM wokedom - the line doesn't have to be very high, just needs to stamp out the sort of stuff you see on Bruces thread, the trolling, peado accusations


That's a fair enough comment.....  :like:
headset
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:59:39 AM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 12:59:37 AM
Appoint Bruce as moderator


 monkey...... he would keep this place in check in a funny kind of way....
headset
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:01:45 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:38:21 AM
Thanks for the input and messages of support.


Just to clarify, the board is staying put with no plans on that score. I do hope to attach a real live website with something other than people calling each other cunts to it though.




Good luck with it Ben..... my offer to help mod the place nights only in a non-biases way will always stand  :like:
Oldfield
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 01:16:37 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 12:59:37 AM
Appoint Bruce as moderator

Free speech please and more of it..... not happy .... fuck back off to FMTTM
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 02:53:44 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:38:21 AM
Thanks for the input and messages of support.


Just to clarify, the board is staying put with no plans on that score. I do hope to attach a real live website with something other than people calling each other cunts to it though.



As long as you do it somewhere else........ :like:

 :nige:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 03:47:16 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:38:21 AM
Thanks for the input and messages of support.


Just to clarify, the board is staying put with no plans on that score. I do hope to attach a real live website with something other than people calling each other cunts to it though.





Fuckin stupid cunt.









 
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
sockets
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 03:52:02 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:01:45 AM





Good luck with it Ben..... my offer to help mod the place nights only in a non-biases way will always stand  :like:
[/quote]











Your 1st week on here you pretended to be nails  

Making threats to Liddle with your first posts, went on a good few days then you disappeared after your arse fell out   and come crawling back on months later after deleting the posts were you were going to sort him out good and proper , Turns out you were just another multi account gob shite

Only dealing you will be getting Mod wise is when one of em starts the bull dozer up and scrapes your account off this board  :wanker:
headset
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 04:20:58 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 03:52:02 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:01:45 AM





Good luck with it Ben..... my offer to help mod the place nights only in a non-biases way will always stand  :like:











Your 1st week on here you pretended to be nails  

Making threats to Liddle with your first posts, went on a good few days then you disappeared after your arse fell out   and come crawling back on months later after deleting the posts were you were going to sort him out good and proper , Turns out you were just another multi account gob shite

Only dealing you will be getting Mod wise is when one of em starts the bull dozer up and scrapes your account off this board  :wanker:
[/quote]


To coin a liddle prhase........ fucking hook line and sinker...... monkey

You'll do foe me crocs lad..... lost
headset
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:30:34 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 04:20:58 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 03:52:02 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:01:45 AM





Good luck with it Ben..... my offer to help mod the place nights only in a non-biases way will always stand  :like:











Your 1st week on here you pretended to be nails  

Making threats to Liddle with your first posts, went on a good few days then you disappeared after your arse fell out   and come crawling back on months later after deleting the posts were you were going to sort him out good and proper , Turns out you were just another multi account gob shite

Only dealing you will be getting Mod wise is when one of em starts the bull dozer up and scrapes your account off this board  :wanker:


To coin a liddle prhase........ fucking hook line and sinker...... monkey

You'll do foe me crocs lad..... lost
[/quote]

...



,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,


See wat you've made me do after fucking up the quote function.....u monster. :like:






No ard feelings by the way Crocs.... i didn't intend to snare you personally with the above post.... monkey

Despite replying to Benjamins in a mischievous way,,,, :like:


Regards  & Respect... rava
