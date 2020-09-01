Just mulling it over but I plan to relaunch the full site for the start of next season.



Steve has basically handed me overall control of this place as he's working round the clock.



The plan is for me to write a weekly piece (I've a degree in journalism so it's only right) and hand over a 'comment is free' policy which is open to all.



Very similar to what they have on The Guardian site and that gets a lots of attention and comments.

Providing there's nothing illegal or offensive in a users post, they can write what the fuck they like.



I'd also like to reach out to any potential columnists with a view to a regular slot.



It really is about time that FMTTM was challenged by proper fans with proper opinions, and not the voices of 50 somethings who reside in suburban London.



I'm still a card carrying member of the press so I'd be requesting press releases from the club and access to press conferences too.



Any thoughts, ideas?







You could maybe show some intent by putting an end to threads like this...