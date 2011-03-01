Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 07, 2020, 09:20:09 PM
Author Topic: In/famous sayings/quotes and last words  (Read 80 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: Today at 08:04:37 PM »
1..... "In the end,it's not the years in your life that count,it's the life in your years.

2......you only live once,but if you do it right,once is enough.

3......" fuck me a bus" .

No cheating,I am the all seeing eye 😁x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:05:32 PM »
Ayyerrrrr yer bastard - Senna
Bob_Ender
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:09:38 PM »
Senna.....Witch one 😁
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:15:21 PM »
Brian Cant
CoB scum
Bob_Ender
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:33:20 PM »
Brian could,by the way,now if yad said Floella Benjamin,ahhhh,that's got ya thinking.🤔
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:51:26 PM »
I can't breathe

 :alf: :alf: :ukfist:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:52:36 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:51:26 PM
I can't breathe

 :alf: :alf: :ukfist:


(McLaren) (Monkey)
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob_Ender
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:03:31 PM »
You all right Q  lad,why cant ya breath     😁😁😁😁😁😁😁,can't help it if me sense of humour not for everyone,Floella did look nice some days tho.😁,

Or maybe these paranoia pills not working 🤔 over n out x😉
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
