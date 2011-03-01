Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 07, 2020, 09:20:09 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
In/famous sayings/quotes and last words
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: In/famous sayings/quotes and last words (Read 80 times)
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 764
In/famous sayings/quotes and last words
«
on:
Today
at 08:04:37 PM »
1..... "In the end,it's not the years in your life that count,it's the life in your years.
2......you only live once,but if you do it right,once is enough.
3......" fuck me a bus" .
No cheating,I am the all seeing eye 😁x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 733
Re: In/famous sayings/quotes and last words
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:05:32 PM »
Ayyerrrrr yer bastard - Senna
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 764
Re: In/famous sayings/quotes and last words
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:09:38 PM »
Senna.....Witch one 😁
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 014
Not big and not clever
Re: In/famous sayings/quotes and last words
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:15:21 PM »
Brian Cant
Logged
CoB scum
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 764
Re: In/famous sayings/quotes and last words
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:33:20 PM »
Brian could,by the way,now if yad said Floella Benjamin,ahhhh,that's got ya thinking.🤔
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 877
Pack o cunts
Re: In/famous sayings/quotes and last words
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:51:26 PM »
I can't breathe
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 661
Once in every lifetime
Re: In/famous sayings/quotes and last words
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:52:36 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 08:51:26 PM
I can't breathe
(McLaren) (Monkey)
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 764
Re: In/famous sayings/quotes and last words
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:03:31 PM »
You all right Q lad,why cant ya breath 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁,can't help it if me sense of humour not for everyone,Floella did look nice some days tho.😁,
Or maybe these paranoia pills not working 🤔 over n out x😉
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...