December 07, 2020, 09:20:04 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
World Cup Draw
Author
Topic: World Cup Draw (Read 272 times)
sockets
World Cup Draw
«
on:
Today
at 05:51:52 PM
In 10 Minutes time on here
http://www.uefa.com/
livefastdieyoung
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:55:30 PM
That many international games and tournaments I haven't a clue when it is it if we've qualified. It's the euros next isn't it?
sockets
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:58:24 PM
Next summer that then world cup
livefastdieyoung
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:02:53 PM
Aaaaah Qatar 2022. This will be qualifying draw then. Fuckin Qatar. Gonna be one of the most uninteresting and plastic world cup tournaments ever.
sockets
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:03:49 PM
Camel straight to the hotel
livefastdieyoung
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:06:59 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 06:03:49 PM
Camel straight to the hotel
With no beer on the way. You couldn't pay me to go.
sockets
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:12:22 PM
I reckon they will sort some beer tents out for it
Arabs will do out for a few quid
daftjim
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:15:19 PM
It's a backward intolerant shithole who only won the right to hold the world cup because of rampant corruption.
The tournament will be a disaster.
sockets
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:21:37 PM
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 06:15:19 PM
It's a backward intolerant shithole who only won the right to hold the world cup because of rampant corruption.
The tournament will be a disaster.
Racist cunt
sockets
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:43:36 PM
Kosovo got drawn to play in Serbia's group and they had to change them to another group they can't face each other apparently
sockets
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:47:15 PM
GROUP I
England
Poland
Hungary
Albania
Andorra
San Marino
sockets
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:53:24 PM
GROUP A
Portugal
Serbia
Republic of Ireland
Luxembourg
Azerbaijan
GROUP B
Spain
Sweden
Greece
Georgia
Kosovo
GROUP C
Italy
Switzerland
Northern Ireland
Bulgaria
Lithuania
GROUP D
France
Ukraine
Finland
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kazakhstan
GROUP E
Belgium
Wales
Czech Republic
Belarus
Estonia
GROUP F
Denmark
Austria
Scotland
Israel
Faroe Islands
Moldova
GROUP G
Netherlands
Turkey
Norway
Montenegro
Latvia
Gibraltar
GROUP H
Croatia
Slovakia
Russia
Slovenia
Cyprus
Malta
GROUP J
Germany
Romania
Iceland
North Macedonia
Armenia
Liechtenstein
Bob_Ender
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:54:51 PM
If that's true Socks,what would happen if they met in final etc 🤔x
King of the North
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:56:40 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Today
at 06:54:51 PM
If that's true Socks,what would happen if they met in final etc 🤔x
Really??
Its playing in each others country thats the issue. Playing in the host country shouldnt be as much of a problem.
sockets
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:58:32 PM
I just watched the draw they commentator said Kosovo will be moved to the next group they can not meet Serbia .
Just saying what he said on the link
Bob_Ender
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:48:34 PM
I'm not the sharpest knife in the drawer King,but couldn't they play qualifying matches in neutral countries,really!!!! Who the f*k likes Albania🤔it's a dirty job someone gotta do 😋
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 07:52:20 PM
Cool, we get to buy Albania a new kit again.
sockets
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 07:54:30 PM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 08:02:00 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 06:43:36 PM
Kosovo got drawn to play in Serbia's group and they had to change them to another group they can't face each other apparently
Not fucking surprised
Bobupanddown
Re: World Cup Draw
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 09:01:55 PM
We get Poland and San Marino every time
