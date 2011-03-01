Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 07, 2020, 09:20:04 PM
World Cup Draw
sockets
« on: Today at 05:51:52 PM »
In 10 Minutes time on here http://www.uefa.com/     
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:55:30 PM »
That many international games and tournaments I haven't a clue when it is it if we've qualified. It's the euros next isn't it?
sockets
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:58:24 PM »
Next summer that then world cup
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:02:53 PM »
Aaaaah Qatar 2022. This will be qualifying draw then. Fuckin Qatar. Gonna be one of the most uninteresting and plastic world cup tournaments ever.
sockets
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:03:49 PM »
Camel straight to the hotel  monkey monkey
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:06:59 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:03:49 PM
Camel straight to the hotel  monkey monkey

With no beer on the way. You couldn't pay me to go.
sockets
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:12:22 PM »
I reckon they will sort some beer tents out for it  :like:

Arabs will do out for a few quid

daftjim
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:15:19 PM »
It's a backward intolerant shithole who only won the right to hold the world cup because of rampant corruption.
The tournament will be a disaster.
sockets
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:21:37 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 06:15:19 PM
It's a backward intolerant shithole who only won the right to hold the world cup because of rampant corruption.
The tournament will be a disaster.









Racist cunt      :alastair:
sockets
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:43:36 PM »
Kosovo got drawn to play in Serbia's group and they had to change them to another group they can't face each other apparently 
sockets
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:47:15 PM »
GROUP I
 
England
 
Poland
 
Hungary
 
Albania
 
Andorra

San Marino
sockets
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:53:24 PM »
GROUP A
 
Portugal
 
Serbia
 
Republic of Ireland
 
Luxembourg
 
Azerbaijan




GROUP B
 
Spain
 
Sweden
 
Greece
 
Georgia
 
Kosovo



GROUP C
 
Italy
 
Switzerland
 
Northern Ireland
 
Bulgaria
 
Lithuania


GROUP D
 
France
 
Ukraine
 
Finland
 
Bosnia and Herzegovina
 
Kazakhstan


GROUP E
 
Belgium
 
Wales
 
Czech Republic
 
Belarus
 
Estonia


GROUP F
 
Denmark
 
Austria
 
Scotland
 
Israel
 
Faroe Islands
 
Moldova



GROUP G
 
Netherlands
 
Turkey
 
Norway
 
Montenegro
 
Latvia
 
Gibraltar


GROUP H
 
Croatia
 
Slovakia
 
Russia
 
Slovenia
 
Cyprus
 
Malta



GROUP J
 
Germany
 
Romania
 
Iceland
 
North Macedonia
 
Armenia
 
Liechtenstein
Bob_Ender
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:54:51 PM »
If that's true Socks,what would happen if they met in final etc 🤔x
King of the North
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:56:40 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 06:54:51 PM
If that's true Socks,what would happen if they met in final etc 🤔x

Really??

Its playing in each others country thats the issue. Playing in the host country shouldnt be as much of a problem.
sockets
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:58:32 PM »
I just watched the draw they commentator said Kosovo will be moved to the next group they can not meet Serbia .

Just saying what he said on the link  :like:
Bob_Ender
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:48:34 PM »
I'm not the sharpest knife in the drawer King,but couldn't they play qualifying matches in neutral countries,really!!!! Who the f*k likes Albania🤔it's a dirty job someone gotta do it 😋
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:52:20 PM »
Cool, we get to buy Albania a new kit again.   monkey
sockets
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:54:30 PM »
 jc
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:02:00 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:43:36 PM
Kosovo got drawn to play in Serbia's group and they had to change them to another group they can't face each other apparently 

Not fucking surprised  klins
Bobupanddown
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:01:55 PM »
We get Poland and San Marino every time  :wanker:
