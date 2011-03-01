sockets



World Cup Draw « on: Today at 05:51:52 PM » In 10 Minutes time on here http://www.uefa.com/

Re: World Cup Draw « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:55:30 PM » That many international games and tournaments I haven't a clue when it is it if we've qualified. It's the euros next isn't it?

Re: World Cup Draw « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:58:24 PM » Next summer that then world cup

Re: World Cup Draw « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:02:53 PM » Aaaaah Qatar 2022. This will be qualifying draw then. Fuckin Qatar. Gonna be one of the most uninteresting and plastic world cup tournaments ever.

Re: World Cup Draw « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:03:49 PM » Camel straight to the hotel

Re: World Cup Draw « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:12:22 PM »



Arabs will do out for a few quid



I reckon they will sort some beer tents out for it Arabs will do out for a few quid

Re: World Cup Draw « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:15:19 PM » It's a backward intolerant shithole who only won the right to hold the world cup because of rampant corruption.

The tournament will be a disaster.

Re: World Cup Draw « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:43:36 PM » Kosovo got drawn to play in Serbia's group and they had to change them to another group they can't face each other apparently

Re: World Cup Draw « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:47:15 PM » GROUP I



England



Poland



Hungary



Albania



Andorra



San Marino Logged

Re: World Cup Draw « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:53:24 PM » GROUP A



Portugal



Serbia



Republic of Ireland



Luxembourg



Azerbaijan









GROUP B



Spain



Sweden



Greece



Georgia



Kosovo







GROUP C



Italy



Switzerland



Northern Ireland



Bulgaria



Lithuania





GROUP D



France



Ukraine



Finland



Bosnia and Herzegovina



Kazakhstan





GROUP E



Belgium



Wales



Czech Republic



Belarus



Estonia





GROUP F



Denmark



Austria



Scotland



Israel



Faroe Islands



Moldova







GROUP G



Netherlands



Turkey



Norway



Montenegro



Latvia



Gibraltar





GROUP H



Croatia



Slovakia



Russia



Slovenia



Cyprus



Malta







GROUP J



Germany



Romania



Iceland



North Macedonia



Armenia



Liechtenstein







Logged

Re: World Cup Draw « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:54:51 PM » If that's true Socks,what would happen if they met in final etc 🤔x

Re: World Cup Draw « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:58:32 PM »



Just saying what he said on the link I just watched the draw they commentator said Kosovo will be moved to the next group they can not meet Serbia .Just saying what he said on the link

Re: World Cup Draw « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:48:34 PM » I'm not the sharpest knife in the drawer King,but couldn't they play qualifying matches in neutral countries,really!!!! Who the f*k likes Albania🤔it's a dirty job someone gotta do 😋